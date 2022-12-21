Government borrowing soars to record £22bn in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government borrowing soars to record £22bn in November

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 7.34am Updated: December 21 2022, 9.54am
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government has a ‘clear plan’ to help halve inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government has a ‘clear plan’ to help halve inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Government borrowing surged to £22 billion last month due to higher interest costs and cost-of-living payments to households.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said state borrowing leapt £13.9 billion compared with the same month last year.

The reading represented the highest monthly figure for November borrowing since records began in 1993.

It was ahead of forecasts by economists, who had predicted a figure of £21 billion for the month according to a consensus from Pantheon Macroeconomics.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Faced with the twin global emergencies of a pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine, we have taken significant action to support millions of businesses and families here in the UK.

“We have a clear plan to help halve inflation next year, but that requires some tough decisions to put our public finances back on a sustainable footing.”

Total public sector spending struck £98.9 billion for the month while day-to-day central Government expenditure increased by £13.5 billion to £82 billion for November, the ONS said.

It said this included a 50% hike in interest payments to £7.3 billion, driven by debt interest payments linked to Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation.

Meanwhile, the Government also witnessed a £3.3 billion increase in social assistance costs to £13.2 billion, driven by the second set of cost-of-living payments to working-age benefit claimants.

The Energy Bills Support Scheme – which is paying out £400 to households over a six-month period – cost the Government £1.9 billion in November.

It also confirmed that the Energy Price Guarantee, which has capped energy costs to £2,500 for a typical household, was the main driver of a £4.7 billion year-on-year increase in subsidies.

Public sector receipts – largely tax revenues for the Government – hit £76.9 billion for the month.

The ONS also revealed that public sector net debt grew by £125.9 billion to £2,477.5 billion compared to November last year.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Divya Sridhar, economist at PwC, said: “The latest data on the UK’s public finances reflects the fiscal implications of continued energy bills support and higher inflation.

“Looking ahead, continued energy bills support and the ninth consecutive rise in interest rates announced by the Bank of England last week will continue to squeeze public finances.”

November’s figure took borrowing for the first eight months of the current fiscal year to £105.4 billion.

Last month, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted that borrowing would strike around £177 billion for the full 2022-23 year.

However, Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said the new data “implies that borrowing is on track to undershoot” the OBR projection.

He added: “But it is almost impossible to be confident about this, given the uncertainty around the future path of energy prices – and, therefore, the cost of the energy price guarantee – and the lack of a monthly OBR forecast to benchmark against.”

The latest OBR forecasts were delivered last month after the Chancellor announced a series of spending cuts and tax increases aimed at addressing the growing deficit in his autumn budget.

In the budget, the Chancellor announced that thresholds on income tax personal allowance and national insurance would both be frozen for a further two years.

He also said tax-free allowances for dividend and capital gains tax are due to be cut next year and in 2024.

There was also confirmation that the windfall tax on oil and gas producers will be extended, alongside a new 45% tax on companies which generate electricity.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “This Conservative Government has put our economy between a rock and a hard place by failing to get inflation under control and pushing the UK’s borrowing costs even higher with their catastrophic mini-budget.

“It’s an outrage that hard-working families will be picking up the tab for their incompetence for years to come.

“Ministers can’t use these figures as an excuse for hitting households with tax rises and cutting public services, when they caused this crisis in the first place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented