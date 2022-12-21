Most ambulance trusts in England declare critical incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Most ambulance trusts in England declare critical incidents

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 10.40am
Most ambulance trusts in England have declared critical incidents (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Most ambulance trusts in England have declared critical incidents (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Almost all of the ambulance trusts in England are at such a level of disruption that the environment might not be considered safe and patients might face harm.

The majority have declared so-called critical incidents, with many trusts stating that they were facing huge pressure before strikes began on Wednesday.

Thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics are involved in industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

A critical incident is defined by the NHS as “any localised incident where the level of disruption results in the organisation temporarily or permanently losing its ability to deliver critical services, patients may have been harmed or the environment is not safe requiring special measures and support from other agencies, to restore normal operating functions”.

Declaring a critical incident on Monday, East of England Ambulance Service NHS services in that region were under “huge pressure as a consequence of 999 call volumes and hospital handover delays”.

The service said declaring a critical incident would allow it to “ensure our resources are focused on patients with the greatest need, as well as allow us to access wider support from our health and care partners”.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had declared its incident on Tuesday as a result of “significant demand pressures impacting on its ability to respond safely to patients”.

South Central Ambulance Service said on Tuesday it was under “extreme pressure which escalated over the weekend and has continued into this week”.

It said the industrial action planned this month “may add further pressure”.

There are 10 individual NHS Ambulance Trusts in England.

Critical incidents have been declared at:

– Yorkshire Ambulance Service

– North East Ambulance Service

– South East Coast Ambulance Service

– East of England Ambulance Service

– South Central Ambulance Service

– South Western Ambulance Service

– North West Ambulance Service

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said it declared a “business continuity incident” due to the “high demand across our 999 and 111 services”.

They added: “In recent days, we have been taking up to 7,000 999 calls every day compared to a pre-pandemic busy day of 5,500 calls.

“We are doing everything we can to prioritise our sickest and most severely injured patients and would like to remind the public that if they need urgent medical advice that does not require an emergency ambulance to go to NHS111 online or call 111 for advice and support.”

Neither East Midlands nor West Midlands Ambulance Services had declared critical incidents by 10am on Wednesday.

