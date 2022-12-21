Government does not need to accept pay review recommendations – Health Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government does not need to accept pay review recommendations – Health Secretary

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 11.10am
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, central London (James Manning/PA)
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, central London (James Manning/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has conceded ministers do not have to accept the recommendations of the pay review bodies amid growing scrutiny over how public sector wages are set.

Recent weeks have seen questions grow over how the pay review process operates, as ministers and trade unions clash over how independent the system is.

The Government, which ultimately decides the level of pay to be awarded to public sector workers covered by the pay review process, has continued to cite the independence of the process as it refuses to negotiate on the pay demands of nurses and ambulance workers.

But on Wednesday, as ambulance workers took to picket lines, the Health Secretary admitted that ministers do not have to accede to the recommendations from pay review bodies.

“When we haven’t accepted in full the recommendations of the independent pay review body programmes such as yourselves have been the first to criticise us,” Mr Barclay told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“When we don’t accept in full the recommendations, we’re criticised for doing so, on this occasion we have accepted them in full,” he said.

Industrial strike
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside ambulance headquarters in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)

In recent weeks, as inflation remains over 10%, unions have adopted an increasingly critical attitude towards the process.

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), has complained that the NHS pay review body is “set up by Government, paid by Government, appointed by Government and the parameters of the review are set by Government”.

“There’s nothing independent about the independent pay review body.”

On Tuesday, Rachel Harrison, a national secretary at the GMB trade union, made a similar criticism as she accused the Government of hiding behind the pay review body’s recommendations.

“We believe that what we actually need to see is true reform of the PRB process where the remit given doesn’t tie the PRB’s hands into existing budgets that have already been set. We’re asking the Secretary of State to come to the table.”

The GMB, representing ambulance workers, has said it will not engage with the process next year.

The Government has continued to back the pay-setting mechanism, with Mr Barclay on Wednesday arguing that there is now a need to “look forward” to next year’s pay process as he declined to review the current offer to striking workers.

Pay review body recommendations are not legally binding on the Government and ministers can generally choose to reject or partially ignore its advice, even if they are typically accepted.

Then-health secretary Jeremy Hunt in 2014 rejected recommendations on pay, describing the proposal as “unaffordable”.

More recently in July, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs that he would not be accepting a 3.5% pay rise for judges, as recommended by the senior salary review body (SSRB).

“I intend to reject the SSRB’s recommendation and propose a 3% pay award for all judicial office holders within the remit group for 2022/23.

Industrial strike
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)

“This ensures that the judiciary are not receiving a pay award in excess of what is on offer to court staff and senior civil servants,” Mr Raab said in a written statement.

Critics have also pointed out that the Government appoints members while also setting the remit or terms of reference for decisions on public sector wages.

Those members are drawn from a range of sectors, with the current NHS Pay Review Body chair Philippa Hird having a background in governance and human resources.

Others members come from management roles in the health and social care sector, while trade union, business and economist backgrounds are also represented.

In November, Mr Barclay told pay review body members to consider the NHS budget and the Government’s own inflation target.

The process is not usually so contentious, with the current level of inflation contributing to trade union frustration with the recommendations.

The system came under pressure during David Cameron’s government at the start of the last decade, as austerity saw a squeezing of budgets across the public sector.

Then, pay recommendations from the NHS body had to come in the context of a pay freeze for public sector workers.

