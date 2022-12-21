Population growth slowing in all four UK nations, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Population growth slowing in all four UK nations, figures suggest

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 11.42am Updated: December 21 2022, 1.10pm
The UK population is estimated to have grown by 5.9% in the decade to June 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The UK population is estimated to have grown by 5.9% in the decade to June 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Population growth slowed in all four UK nations in the decade to 2021, new figures suggest.

Wales is estimated to have seen the lowest growth at just 1.4%, down sharply from 5.3% in the previous decade, while Scotland’s population grew by 3.4%, down from 4.7%.

England saw the highest level of growth, with its population increasing by 6.5%, though this was down from 7.4% over the previous 10 years.

Northern Ireland also saw slower growth of 3.4%, down from 4.7%.

Overall, the UK population is estimated to have grown by 5.9% in the decade to June 2021, up 3.7 million to a total of 67.0 million.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

This compares with growth of 7.1% in the decade to mid-2011.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on the 2021 censuses for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, along with separate estimates for Scotland, where the census was delayed to 2022.

It is the first time an official estimate has been published for the entire UK population using the latest census data – though the figures will be revised once census information for Scotland becomes available.

The UK population had been increasing at a steadily faster rate in recent decades, with growth of 0.8% in the 10 years to 1981 followed by 1.9% in the 10 years to 1991, then 2.9% to 2001 and 7.1% to 2011.

The latest estimates suggest this pattern has come to a halt, though it is too soon to know if this is a one-off slowdown in growth or the start of a new trend.

The figures also confirm the UK is continuing to see a long-term shift towards an older population, with the median age in June 2021 estimated at 40.7 years, up from 39.6 in June 2011.

Wales had the highest median age in mid-2021 at 43.1 years, up from 41.5 in mid-2011, followed by Scotland at 42.2 years (up from 41.3), England at 40.5 years (up from 39.4) and Northern Ireland at 39.8 years (up from 37.4 – the highest increase).

The ONS said it was not possible to make direct year-on-year comparisons between the new population estimates for June 2021 and those for June 2020.

This is because the figures have been compiled in different ways, with the mid-2020 estimates based on data rolled forward from the 2011 census, while the mid-2021 estimates use the 2021 census.

