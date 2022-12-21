Education Secretary criticised over comments on teachers’ pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Education Secretary criticised over comments on teachers’ pay

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 12.06pm Updated: December 21 2022, 3.42pm
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was criticised over comments on pay for teachers (PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was criticised over comments on pay for teachers (PA)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has been criticised for saying a teacher’s salary is in the top 10% of earners in some parts of the country.

Facing questions from teachers and parents on LBC radio on Wednesday, she said the Government had agreed to union demands to increase funding for schools but was told it was not enough and that conditions also had to change.

She said: “We have raised the starting salary because of the need to attract graduates, £28,000 for someone starting straight from uni and that will be £30,000 by 2024.

“My cousin has just started teaching and she is on £28,000. She is 23 and lives in Knowsley (Merseyside). She is single and lives with her mum and dad but the reality is that she is in a good career, it’s probably within the top 10% of earners in some parts of the country.”

However, one teacher from Bromley, Kent, replied: “The fact that teachers are one of the higher paid public servants in this country, as a low-wage economy, I think that is something more shameful than something to celebrate.

“I know how far my wages go each month, I know many people who have second and third jobs because they cannot make ends meet.

“If you live at home and you don’t have any outgoings or children, that money doesn’t have to go towards paying a mortgage. When you write down the numbers on a piece of paper they don’t add up.”

She said she had voted to strike: “It’s a very difficult thing to do, you have chosen that job because you want to make a difference to people’s lives and the last thing you want to do is not turn up to work.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan criticised
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said they had raised the starting salary as they needed to attract graduates into the profession (David Jones/PA Wire)

Teaching unions the NASUWT, National Education Union and National Association of Head Teachers are all balloting members on strike action in England and Wales, while the Association of School and College Leaders has launched a consultative ballot.

Results are expected in January and if teachers vote to strike they will join paramedics, nurses, post and rail workers as well as Border Force staff who are walking out this month.

Ms Keegan said: “I hope teachers do not vote to strike but that is their right. What we are trying to do is make sure we do not bake in inflation.

“If we can stabilise the economy we will be seeing inflation coming down next year. It’s really serious because you cannot spend your way out of it, you will end up with spiralling inflation and if you spend extra money it will just be eaten up by rent and other things.”

She said an additional £2 billion had been allocated for schools in the Autumn Statement but was told by one teacher from Birmingham: “It’s not just about the money, it’s about conditions.

“Teachers are leaving in droves, in comparison to the inflation and the 12 years of austerity, it’s still not enough.”

In response to a parent from Hackney, east London, with a deaf child who asked whether she would commit to more funding for special needs, Ms Keegan said: “We want to make sure that £400 million goes to higher needs.

“That goes to the local authority and there has been an issue with enough places so we have put an extra £2.6 billion in.

“We have a problem with special educational needs. Some people are getting to have expensive facilities which the councils are paying for and others are sat on the waiting lists to get into a school. We have a green paper which will be published next year.”

Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow education secretary, called Ms Keegan’s comments “staggeringly out-of-touch”.

She said the Cabinet minister was “clearly complacent about the teacher recruitment and retention crisis happening in our schools”.

“Teachers are leaving the profession in droves because they are overworked and underappreciated by this Conservative Government, while potential new recruits are turning away from a career in our classrooms,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented