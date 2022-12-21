Tom Watson apologises in first Lords speech for promoting false sex abuse claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Watson apologises in first Lords speech for promoting false sex abuse claims

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 3.18pm
Tom Watson has joined the House of Lords (PA)
Tom Watson has joined the House of Lords (PA)

Former Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson has apologised during his maiden speech in the House of Lords for his role in promoting false sex abuse claims.

Now known by his title of Lord Watson of Wyre Forest, the appointment of the political veteran to the upper chamber faced fierce criticism over accusations he “destroyed” lives by championing claims made by fantasist Carl Beech.

Beech, known as “Nick”, made claims there was a VIP paedophile ring operating in Westminster, which were investigated by police and eventually found to have no basis.

In the Lords on Wednesday, the Labour peer apologised to Lady Brittan, the widow of the late Lord Brittan of Spennithorne, who served in Margaret Thatcher’s government and who was falsely accused of sex crimes by Beech.

The botched police inquiry into the allegations, which cost millions of pounds, saw dawn raids on the Brittans’ home, among others.

Lord Brittan died of cancer in 2015, aged 75, before he was publicly cleared.

Lord Watson told fellow peers: “The first area where I think consensus is always better than disagreement is police reform.

“I apologise unreservedly to Lady Brittan for the role that I played in the investigation of historic child sexual abuse.

“Her experiences led to several recommendations about how the police conduct themselves.

“I’m sorry and I owe it to her to work to achieve those aims in this House in the months and years ahead.”

Lady Diana Brittan, the widow of former home secretary Leon Brittan
Lady Diana Brittan, the widow of former home secretary Leon Brittan (House of Commons/PA)

Cabinet Office minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe welcomed his apology, adding that it was “rightly” made.

She said: “I would like to congratulate the noble lord, Lord Watson of Wyre Forest, for his maiden speech and for the apology he rightly made to Lady Brittan.

“He brings of course the benefit of his 18 years as an MP, ministerial experience, his service to the Labour Party, the Amalgamated Engineering and Electrical Union and of course his enthusiasm for alternative rock music.”

Labour peer and trade unionist Lord Brooke of Alverthorpe said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome my great and noble friend Lord Watson to the House and thank him for his very important opening speech, his maiden speech, and in particular his apology.

“It takes some doing to apologise like that and for us it takes some right also to say we’re sorry ourselves, and we accept it and we welcome him very much indeed, and look forward to his contributions and the work that he will do in the House.”

After the death of Lord Brittan in 2015, Lord Watson, branded the “cheerleader in chief” of fake claims, accused the former home secretary of “multiple child rape” and quoted Beech describing him as “as close to evil as a human being could get”.

A review later found Lord Watson had put pressure on investigating officers, although he disputes the findings.

Carl Beech
Carl Beech was jailed after being convicted of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud (Crown Prosecution Service /PA)

Beech, himself a convicted paedophile, was subsequently jailed for 18 years for fabricating a string of claims including rape, torture and murder.

Lord Watson, who stepped down from Parliament in the 2019 election, had served as MP for West Bromwich East for 18 years and was deputy Labour leader from 2015-2019.

The 55-year-old is now chairman of UK Music and a senior adviser on problem gambling to Flutter Entertainment.

He said in his maiden speech that he had received a warm welcome in the Lords, which he said was a “difference” between the unelected chamber and the Commons.

The new peer said: “From the day of introduction, I was made to feel very welcome.

“The doorkeepers, Garter and his team, Black Rod and her team, our clerks, the catering staff and our IT people – they all displayed kindness and professionalism and it is deeply appreciated.”

Several peers welcomed him to the House, including Liberal Democrat Lord Wallace of Saltaire, who said: “I’m glad to be able to welcome Lord Watson, after his three years leave of absence from Westminster, he’s back.”

However, he has not had a warm welcome from everyone in the chamber, most notably by Tory ex-chancellor Lord Lamont, who previously branded the appointment “an absolute disgrace” and a “stain” on the Lords.

