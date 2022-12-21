Scottish Government spent more than £250,000 on indyref2 case, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government spent more than £250,000 on indyref2 case, figures show

By Press Association
December 21 2022, 4.10pm Updated: December 21 2022, 6.07pm
The costs of the indyref2 Supreme Court case have been released (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The costs of the indyref2 Supreme Court case have been released (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Scottish Government spent more than £250,000 on the Supreme Court case on its indyref2 legislation, it has been revealed.

Figures released by the Government show £251,728.69 was spent on the case, which concluded in November.

The panel of five justices ruled the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster’s permission.

The Scottish Government referred its proposed legislation on a second independence referendum to the court, asking for a ruling on its legal competence.

A two-day hearing took place in London in October, where the Scottish Government was represented by its top law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.

The bulk of the costs in the case went on external counsel: £222,869.45.

Travel and subsistence for the case cost £19,711.25, while £8,049.99 was spent on “professional services”.

Filing fees for the Supreme Court were £350 and other costs for the court were £748.

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Government should end its work on the independence prospectus papers.

He said: “Having faced a humiliating defeat in the Supreme Court, we now learn that the Scottish Government threw away over a quarter of a million in taxpayer money on this farce.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the SNP to refund every penny of that money and for all the civil servants working on yet more separation papers to be immediately redeployed.

“Households feeling the weight of the cost of living and patients suffering in pain as they wait for treatment will be absolutely baffled by this gross waste of public money.”

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said: “Taxpayers will be appalled that this significant sum of their money has been frittered away by the SNP.

“The fact legal experts said they were destined to lose makes it all the worse.

“It is a disgraceful waste of public money at a time when Scots are grappling with the cost-of-living crisis and our NHS is totally overwhelmed.”

During the budget last week, Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced £20 million earmarked for a second referendum next year would instead go towards tackling fuel poverty.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “As the First Minister has previously set out, there has long been debate over whether the Scottish Parliament has the powers to legislate to hold a referendum.

“The Lord Advocate’s reference of this question to the Supreme Court was intended to achieve legal clarity on this point, which it has done so.

“In light of majority support within the Scottish Parliament for an independence referendum, Scottish ministers remain ready to engage with the UK Government at any point on delivering a referendum.

“In line with its Programme for Government commitments, the Scottish Government will continue to publish its Building a New Scotland prospectus series.”

The SNP’s depute leader, Keith Brown, said: “The only reason this case was necessary was because of the democracy-denying antics of the Tory Government at Westminster, egged on by their Labour and Lib Dem cheerleaders.

“The Westminster parties’ bid to block Scottish democracy is utterly unsustainable and will not prevail.”

