Ex-Tory leader Carlaw found to have breached Code of Conduct for MSPs

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 11.59am Updated: December 22 2022, 2.44pm
Former Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw was found to have breached the Code of Conduct for MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Former Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw was found to have breached the Code of Conduct for MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A Holyrood committee convener has been found to have breached the Code of Conduct for MSPs by failing to declare details of an overseas trip.

The Scottish Parliament Standards Committee also ruled Jackson Carlaw breached the Interests of the Members of the Scottish Parliament Act of 2006 by failing to declare the £2,200 trip to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, which was funded by the Israeli Embassy in the UK.

The former Scottish Conservative leader, convener of the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee, failed to declare the trip at a meeting in October last year, when MSPs considered a petition urging the Scottish Government to “acknowledge the right of Scotland’s pupils to a bias-free education on the topic of Israel-Palestine”.

Martin Whitfield, convener of the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee, said breaching both the legislation and the Code of Conduct is a “serious matter”.

But the committee noted that Mr Carlaw had declared his role as convener of Holyrood’s Cross Party Group on Building Bridges with Israel in the previous parliamentary session.

Mr Carlaw also “recused himself entirely from consideration of the petition and from any determination” made by MSPs, and did not cast any vote in the proceedings, Mr Whitfield added.

He said: “The committee considers that this demonstrated the intent of Jackson Carlaw MSP to address any perceived conflict of interest.”

Jackson Carlaw
Jackson Carlaw is a former leader of the Scottish Conservatives (PA)

The committee agreed with the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life that it was “unlikely” that Mr Carlaw “intentionally withheld information about the overseas visit”.

But the committee unanimously found that when the Tory MSP declared an interest in the issue at the meeting, “the declaration did not refer to the financial interest in the member’s register which was the £2,200 cost of an overseas visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories funded by the Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom”.

Mr Whitfield said: “It would therefore appear that Jackson Carlaw MSP did not fully recognise or understand the requirement to declare a relevant financial interest in advance of proceedings relating to that matter.

“The committee therefore agrees with the commissioner’s findings in fact and conclusion that Jackson Carlaw’s conduct in not declaring a financial interest breached the 2006 Act and the code.

“A finding of a breach of the 2006 Act and the Code of Conduct is a serious matter.

“Acknowledging the efforts made by Jackson Carlaw MSP to act with propriety, the committee is of the view that its agreement with the commissioner on the finding of a breach is sanction enough.”

The Standards Committee will now write to all MSPs to “remind them of the requirements to declare a financial interest in any matter before taking part in any proceedings of the Parliament relating to that matter”, Mr Whitfield added.

Mr Carlaw said afterwards: “I obviously take these matters of propriety seriously. I am grateful for the committee’s understanding and regret any breach having occurred, however inadvertently, and offer my apology.

“Like others, I will reflect carefully on the letter to be sent to all MSPs in respect of any future declarations.”

