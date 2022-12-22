Sunak appoints Sir Laurie Magnus to fill ethics adviser role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak appoints Sir Laurie Magnus to fill ethics adviser role

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 2.26pm Updated: December 22 2022, 3.06pm
Sir Laurie Magnus (David Parry/PA)
Sir Laurie Magnus (David Parry/PA)

Sir Laurie Magnus has been appointed as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Downing Street has confirmed.

The appointment will fill the role of ethics adviser to the PM, ending the vacancy after Lord Geidt quit under Boris Johnson earlier this year.

In a letter to Sir Laurie, Mr Sunak said that the role of an independent adviser played a critically “important role” in Government.

“I have sought to identify potential candidates who can demonstrate the critical qualities of integrity and independence, relevant expertise and experience, and an ability to command the trust and confidence of Ministers.

“Having discussed the role with you, I am confident that you not only demonstrate these qualities but that you will serve in the role with distinction, in the best traditions of public service.”

Mr Sunak had faced questions about the apparent delays in appointing a new ethics adviser after committing to do so in the Tory leadership contest over the summer.

Sir Laurie is the current chairman of Historic England and will take up the adviser role for a non-renewable five-year term.

With a background in financial services and various charities, he is also a former deputy chairman of the National Trust.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said that an “early priority” would be to scrutinise the declarations of interests by Government ministers.

“I will endeavour to discharge the important responsibilities of the role with fairness and integrity, in a manner which inspires the confidence of ministers, Parliament and the public,” he told Mr Sunak.

“I see maintaining that confidence as a critically important element of governance in this country. It is an honour to be asked to carry out the role, and a significant responsibility.”

Lord Geidt, the previous adviser on ministers’ interests, quit in June and had not been replaced when Mr Johnson announced he was standing down.

He became the second ministerial interests adviser to resign during Mr Johnson’s three years in office.

Liz Truss, during her brief tenure in Downing Street, had not appointed an ethics adviser.

The role has been vacant ever since, with some speculation about whether Downing Street had been unable to find a willing candidate due to the adviser being unable to launch investigations without the Prime Minister’s consent.

The lack of an independent adviser was highlighted early in Mr Sunak’s premiership, after the Prime Minister was forced to appoint an “independent” investigator to examine the complaints made against Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, in the absence of a permanent ministerial ethics watchdog.

