Sunak appoints ethics adviser but accused of preserving 'rotten regime'

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 4.22pm Updated: December 22 2022, 6.36pm
Sir Laurie Magnus has appointed as ethics adviser (David Perry/PA)
Rishi Sunak has appointed a new ethics adviser after a six-month vacancy but is facing criticism for maintaining the power to veto any investigation into ministers.

Veteran banker and Historic England chairman Sir Laurie Magnus was announced as the successor as adviser on ministers’ interests to Lord Geidt, who quit after a turbulent tenure under Boris Johnson.

But the Prime Minister ignored a call from the Committee on Standards in Public Life to give the adviser the power to start their own investigation without permission from Mr Sunak.

Labour accused Mr Sunak of having chosen to “preserve the rotten ethics regime” that led to the resignations of both Lord Geidt and his predecessor Sir Alex Allan.

Policy watchers at the Institute for Government said it was “unwise” for Sir Laurie to accept the role without a strengthened remit.

Welcoming the new role as “an honour” and a “significant responsibility”, the adviser said an early priority will be scrutinising the declaration of ministers’ interests.

“I will endeavour to discharge the important responsibilities of the role with fairness and integrity, in a manner which inspires the confidence of ministers, Parliament and the public,” he wrote to Mr Sunak.

In a letter to Sir Laurie, the Prime Minister stressed he believes it is a “critically important role”, which has been vacant since June.

Commons Liaison Committee
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised over the ethics regime (James Manning/PA)

“I have sought to identify potential candidates who can demonstrate the critical qualities of integrity and independence, relevant expertise and experience, and an ability to command the trust and confidence of ministers,” the letter read.

“Having discussed the role with you, I am confident that you not only demonstrate these qualities but that you will serve in the role with distinction, in the best traditions of public service.”

Sir Laurie, who has a background in financial services and is a former deputy chairman of the National Trust, takes up the adviser role for a non-renewable five-year term.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “After months of dither and delay, Rishi Sunak has chosen to preserve the rotten ethics regime he inherited from his predecessors that saw the previous two ethics watchdogs walk out.

“By ignoring the Committee on Standards in Public Life and refusing to grant his ethics adviser genuine independence, this weak Prime Minister is failing to deliver the integrity he promised and instead has installed yet another toothless watchdog.”

She said Labour would install a “genuinely independent” integrity and ethics commission with powers to launch investigation without ministerial approval.

Institute for Government director Dr Hannah White said it was “disappointing” that Mr Sunak has “forgone the opportunity to strengthen the role”, and said Sir Laurie had been “unwise” to accept it without new powers.

Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA union representing senior civil servants, argued Mr Sunak is “essentially continuity Boris Johnson when it comes to the ministerial code and ministerial conduct”.

“The Prime Minister retains a veto over investigations into his minister’s conduct and is the sole arbiter of the Ministerial Code, including any sanctions. How will this give civil servants the confidence to come forward?” he asked.

Chris Bryant, the Labour MP who chairs the Commons Standards Committee, told the BBC the system is “bust”, with the Prime Minister “judge and jury in his own court”.

Lord Geidt resigned after an “especially busy year” during which he investigated the controversial funding of Mr Johnson’s Downing Street refurbishments and as the then-prime minister was embroiled in partygate.

Sir Alex resigned in 2020 after Mr Johnson refused to accept his finding that then-home secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.

Mr Johnson initially reviewed whether the role needed to be filled after Lord Geidt quit, and Mr Sunak has seemingly struggled to find a willing replacement since taking over in October.

The lack of an ethics chief meant that the Prime Minister had to appoint an “independent” investigator to examine the complaints made against Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

Mr Sunak also updated the ministerial code, with changes including removing the requirement for ministerial cars to only be used for home and office journeys “within a reasonable distance of London”.

Ms Rayner said: “While Rishi Sunak subjects the public to travel chaos by failing to resolve train strikes, he’s busy changing the rules to sort out car rides home for his own ministers.”

