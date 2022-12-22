Crypto trading a “gamble” that needs regulation, Bank deputy governor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crypto trading a “gamble” that needs regulation, Bank deputy governor says

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 6.10pm
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that cryptocurrency trading is "too dangerous" not to be regulated, amid the high-profile arrest of the founder of collapsed crypto trading platform FTX (Alamy/ PA)
The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that cryptocurrency trading is “too dangerous” not to be regulated, amid the high-profile arrest of the founder of collapsed crypto trading platform FTX (Alamy/ PA)

The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that cryptocurrency trading is “too dangerous” not to be regulated, amid the high-profile arrest of the founder of collapsed crypto trading platform FTX.

Sir Jon Cunliffe, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, told Sky News that cryptocurrency is a “gamble” that should be regulated in the same way that other activities in the financial sector are.

“It is in effect, in my view, a gamble, but we allow people to bet, so if you then want to get involved in that you should have the ability to in a place that is regulated in the same way that if you gamble in a casino it’s regulated”, he said.

Treasury Select Committee
Sir Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for Financial Stability, Bank of England (House of Commons/PA)

“You should have the full information on the tin as to what you’re doing.”

Sir Jon said that the trading of crypto assets was not big enough to destabilise the financial system, but that it was starting to develop links with the financial system.

The popularity of trading has gone beyond just retail investors, with banks and investment funds beginning to want to invest in the digital currency, he said.

“I think we should think about regulation before it becomes integrated with the financial system and before we could have a potential systemic problem”, he told Sky News.

“So I don’t think it will be possible to say this can be just kept outside of the financial system. It’s too dangerous.

“I think it is difficult but possible to say, let’s bring it in, where and when we think we can manage the risk to the standards we’re used to.”

The remarks come as former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has been extradited from the Bahamas to the US to face criminal charges related to the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

US prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors, leading to widespread speculation about the risks of digital currencies and the outlook for the crypto industry.

Meanwhile, The Bank of England has been considering its own plans to introduce a central bank digital currency to reflect the move toward a cashless society and the changing nature of the payments industry.

It would be issued by the central bank, making it different to privately-issued cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, and mean that people could use it to pay for things digitally.

“We want to ensure that as physical cash becomes less usable in many parts of the economy, perhaps we need to offer something digitally to provide that underpinning”, Sir Jon added.

However, he made assurances that physical cash would always be made available by the Bank for as long as people want it and rely on it.

