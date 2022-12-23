Sunak sends Christmas thanks to public servants amid wave of strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak sends Christmas thanks to public servants amid wave of strikes

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 10.32pm Updated: December 24 2022, 1.22am
Rishi Sunak giving his Christmas message (Number 10/PA)
Rishi Sunak giving his Christmas message (Number 10/PA)

Rishi Sunak has broken with tradition to record phone calls with public servants thanking them for their “selflessness” rather than broadcast a Christmas message to the nation.

The Prime Minister made apparently surprise calls to four workers and the crew of a naval ship to express his gratitude for their “sacrifices” after an “extraordinary year”.

Footage of the messages published on Friday comes during a Christmas being strained by widespread public sector walkouts hitting the NHS, the postal service and transport networks.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used his Christmas message to reflect on the struggle of the Ukrainian people.

Mr Sunak’s two months in office were first characterised by trying to rectify the economic chaos created by his predecessor Liz Truss and now by a wave of industrial action.

Royal Mail strikes disrupted deliveries of Christmas cards and presents, while strikes on the railways and by Border Force were affecting journeys home.

Armed forces personnel were being paid £20 bonuses for standing in for striking workers.

Nurses are planning walkouts on two consecutive days next month, adding to the pressure on the health service being compounded this winter by both the nursing strikes and action from ambulance staff.

By calling the HMS Protector crew and diplomats in Pakistan, Somalia and Ukraine, and a holiday activities and food programme in London, Mr Sunak was seeking to portray the value he places on public service.

In a statement, he said: “Whether you are working in Mogadishu or Milton Keynes this Christmas, I want you to know that I am personally grateful for your sacrifice.

“This year has been an extraordinary year for so many reasons, but most of all, it’s been a year in which the true spirit and resilience of the United Kingdom has been on show, from the support given to our Ukrainian friends, to the work being done to ensure essential aid reaches the most vulnerable overseas.

“And closer to home, those who have checked on friends and neighbours, volunteers, public servants and essential service staff all working over Christmas – I am truly humbled by your dedication and I know your selflessness this festive season will spread cheer across the country.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer giving his annual Christmas message (Labour Party/PA)

In a more traditional address, Sir Keir reflected on the hardship being faced by Ukrainians as Russian President Vladimir Putin bombards the power grid with missiles as the war grinds into its second year.

“I hope this Christmas is a joyous and relaxing time for you, however you are spending it. I’m looking forward to sharing time with my family, away from the day to day of work,” he said.

“But as I do I will be keeping in my heart all those who are working to keep us safe.

“Those looking after the less fortunate, and our friends in Ukraine, facing the horror of Putin’s appalling attacks. Their struggle for freedom inspires us all.”

Sir Keir is spending Christmas with his family in London.

Mr Sunak will spend his first Christmas as Prime Minister in his constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire, with Downing Street saying he will be updated on any urgent issues while taking some time off.

Most Commented