More than 40,000 Scots were homeless last Christmas, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

More than 40,000 Scots were homeless last Christmas, figures show

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 12.04am
More than 43,000 Scots were without an adequate roof over their heads last Christmas, figures have shown (Nick Ansell/PA)
More than 43,000 Scots were without an adequate roof over their heads last Christmas, figures have shown (Nick Ansell/PA)

More than 25,000 households were homeless in Scotland last Christmas as figures included nearly 14,000 children without a permanent home.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through freedom of information requests to local councils revealed a total of 43,072 Scots without an adequate roof over their head.

Of the 25,458 live homeless applications to local authorities up to December 25 2021, 29,196 adults and 13,876 children were waiting to be placed in accommodation.

Edinburgh was the local authority with the highest number of applications, with 5,470 requests covering 6,532 adults and 3,379 children.

Glasgow, Fife and West Lothian also each recorded more than 2,000 homeless individuals, figures showed.

Paul McGarry, housing spokesman for the Scottish Lib Dems, has urged the Scottish Government to adopt a raft of measures including the Housing First and Rapid Rehousing principles to end rough sleeping, addressing the challenges facing young homeless people with pathways to link suitable jobs and housing

Some 60,000 affordable home should also be built, the party has said, including 40,000 for social rent.

Mr McGarry, who was made homeless himself at 16, said: “At Christmas time, most of us take for granted that we will be comfortable and secure with a roof over our heads.

“These figures show that tens of thousands of Scots are not so lucky. Many will be trapped in unstable situations, sofa-surfing or even living on the streets.

“This year, temporary council accommodation is more stretched than ever.

“Living without a secure home takes a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It sets back children’s development in a way that can leave them worse off for life.

Rough sleeper
The Scottish Government said the number of people sleeping rough ‘continues to fall’ (PA)

“After a decade and a half in charge, the SNP have barely made a dent.

“It’s time to get to work building thousands more social homes across Scotland, offering new help to renovate loans to bring derelict homes back into use and strengthen our commitment to ending homelessness across Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland has some of the strongest homelessness legislation in the world and key national bodies in the homelessness sector support the joint Scottish Government/Cosla Ending Homelessness Together action plan.

“We are introducing new homelessness prevention duties in the forthcoming housing Bill and we continue to support local authorities to develop Housing First programmes.

“A recent evaluation of Scotland’s Housing First pathfinder programme saw 579 people with experience of homelessness and multiple disadvantage receive keys to a new home and a new life.

“Our latest annual progress report shows that the number of people sleeping rough in Scotland continues to fall. We have taken important steps towards strengthening rights for tenants and preventing homelessness, and Scotland has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match

Editor's Picks

Most Commented