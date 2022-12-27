Ministers accused of squeezing police budgets over ageing cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers accused of squeezing police budgets over ageing cars

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 12.04am
Police forces operate more than 1,500 cars which are over 10 years old, leading to claims that ministers are failing to give officers the resources they need (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police forces operate more than 1,500 cars which are over 10 years old, leading to claims that ministers are failing to give officers the resources they need.

Freedom of Information Act requests revealed that five forces have cars that are more than 20 years old, with one vehicle dating back to 1986.

The figures, from 28 police forces in England, Wales and Scotland were uncovered by the Liberal Democrats.

The party’s home affairs spokesman, Alistair Carmichael, said: “People would be shocked to learn that the police still own a vehicle from 1986.

“When the car was first registered, Lionel Messi hadn’t been born, the Pet Shop Boys were topping the charts, and Google was still a decade away from invention. How can a car past its prime be reliable in an emergency?”

The information released to the Lib Dems does not reveal what policing tasks the vehicles are used for.

Mr Carmichael said: “Of course the police need to maximise their resources, but their fleets are not the place to cut corners.

“To ensure crucial parts of their jobs, like high-speed chases, are safe, the police should be using modern, fit-for-purpose vehicles, not cars older than the people driving them.

“Our police forces do a fantastic job 24/7, especially around the festive season, keeping our communities and families safe.

“But this Conservative Government has run their budgets into the ground, squeezing them on from every angle and making it harder to do their jobs effectively.

“Police must have their budgets restored and the Government must ensure each force has access to equipment that is state of the art and can function exactly as required in an emergency.”

General Election 2019
Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael said people would be shocked at the age of some police cars (Aaron Chown/PA)

Analysis by the Lib Dems showed West Yorkshire has the 36-year-old car, one of five forces with vehicles dating back 20 years or more – the others were Avon and Somerset, Suffolk, Police Scotland and Hertfordshire.

In a sign of regional variations, 14% of Avon and Somerset’s fleet is at least a decade old, while just 1% of Surrey’s cars are 10 years old.

The latest funding settlement will see police in England and Wales in line for a below-inflation increase in resources.

Under the provisional settlement, the Home Office said forces will receive an additional £287 million in cash terms from central government in 2023-24.

It will take overall spending to £17.2 billion – a 3.6% cash increase on the current year, well below the rate of inflation, which remains above 10% although it is forecast to fall.

Decisions on vehicle acquisition are matters for individual forces and the Home Office defended the funding available for policing.

“Our police do an incredible job on the front line, often in the most difficult of circumstances,” a Home Office spokesman said.

“We are ensuring police forces have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.

“That’s why, overall police funding available to PCCs (police and crime commissioners) if they take up the full precept flexibility will increase by up to £523 million next year.

“It is for individual police forces to make decisions on how they use funding, which includes police vehicle acquisition.

“We continue to back our police, including by recruiting 15,343 additional officers and putting in place the police covenant to support officers, staff, volunteers and their families.”

