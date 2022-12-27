Jamie Oliver calls for free school meals for all families on Universal Credit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Jamie Oliver calls for free school meals for all families on Universal Credit

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 9.31am
Currently households in England receiving Universal Credit must earn below £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax to qualify for free school meals (PA)
Currently households in England receiving Universal Credit must earn below £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax to qualify for free school meals (PA)

TV chef Jamie Oliver has warned that “chaos ensues” from parents worrying about feeding their children as he called on the Government to extend free school meals to every child whose parents are on Universal Credit.

Currently households in England receiving Universal Credit must earn below £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax to qualify for free school meals.

According to the Food Foundation, it is estimated that 800,000 children in England are living in poverty but do not currently qualify.

It comes as Westminster Council announced that all children attending state-funded primary schools in the borough will be eligible for free school meals from the new year.

Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Oliver guest-edited an episode of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday as part of his campaign.

Speaking to presenter Nick Robinson from Mary Magdalene school in Westminster, Oliver said he was “proud” of the council’s new policy.

“Every school, 32,000 of them, can be just like this,” he said.

“This is ours to celebrate. So, of course, I’m proud of what they’re doing here. And when you see it working… you do realise it’s not rocket science.”

He was asked about the high cost of providing free school meals, and why children’s parents should not be expected to feed them instead of the Government.

“That can only come from a lens of someone that’s never been hungry, or struggled,” he said.

“If, as I have, you have looked into the eyes of parents that are worried about their child being fed… whatever values you put around the society we live in, forget them.

“If parents worry about feeding their children, chaos ensues in many, many, many, many different ways that are immeasurable, directly.”

He added that free school meals were “the best value of a taxpayer’s buck”.

“I would say by a long, long galactic way, it is the best value of a taxpayer’s buck,” he said.

“Why? Because the institution of school is well established. The money spent there is a very trusted, good place, measured place to do it.

Sir Tony Blair
Sir Tony Blair (Victoria Jones/PA)

“If we don’t spend it here it will react elsewhere within the community… and it definitely won’t be as cheap.”

Oliver also interviewed former prime minister Sir Tony Blair on the Today programme, who backed his call for a greater focus on children’s health.

“This is absolutely fundamental,” the former Labour leader said.

“I honestly don’t think there’s anything more important for the future of the country but to make sure we deal with this – early years education and wellbeing.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said the Government understands the pressures that many households are under.

“We understand the pressures many households are under, that is why we are supporting more children and young people than ever before,” the spokesperson said.

“Over a third of pupils in England currently receive free school meals in education settings and we have just announced a further investment in the National School Breakfast Programme, extending the programme for another year backed by up to £30 million.

“We have acted on soaring energy costs through the Energy Price Guarantee, saving a typical household over £900 this winter. The Energy Bills Support Scheme is also providing a £400 discount to millions of households this winter, further support is available for the most vulnerable who will receive £1,200 each this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented