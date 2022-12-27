Delay for ban on junk food TV ads ‘very disappointing’, says George Osborne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delay for ban on junk food TV ads ‘very disappointing’, says George Osborne

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 9.49am
Former chancellor George Osborne (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former chancellor George Osborne (Victoria Jones/PA)

George Osborne has called it “very disappointing” that a ban on junk food TV adverts has still not been introduced.

The Conservative former chancellor, who backed calls for the Government to go further on tackling obesity, also hit out at the “Tory dance” over free school meals.

Speaking on an edition of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme guest edited by TV chef and campaigner Jamie Oliver, Mr Osborne said: “We wanted to ban the advertising of junk food or overly sugary food for programmes that kids might see.

Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“That still has not been implemented. To my mind, that’s very disappointing.

“And as someone who’s a member of the Conservative Party, Conservatives should not be afraid of sensible use of government to improve people’s health because, by the way, that also reduces dependency on public services down the road.”

Successive governments have failed to introduce a long-promised ban on pre-watershed TV advertising for junk food, with Rishi Sunak’s new administration announcing earlier this month that the anti-obesity measure will not come into force until 2025.

Mr Osborne, who was chancellor in David Cameron’s government from 2010 to 2016 and introduced a tax on sugary drinks, said he would go further if he was still in office.

“I would extend the sugar levy to non-sugary products. And I would actually go ahead with that ban on advertising because I think that’s been well-versed now for many years and I think would be a good thing,” he said.

The former MP also criticised his own party for its approach to free school meals, as he was pressed on Oliver’s call for an expansion of the scheme.

He called it a “very complex problem”, but said the “overall objective” was good.

In a reference to England footballer Marcus Rashford’s high-profile campaigning on the issue, Mr Osborne said: “It may well be in my mind – I’m not active in politics today – but that providing for better free school meals for a much larger group of the population is the right way forward.”

“And certainly, I think the current kind of Tory dance of like, ‘no, no, no’, and then a footballer jumps up and says ‘yes’, and they go, ‘all right’, is not a good one politically for my party.”

Oliver also received support from Labour former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, who told the programme it was vital for governments to focus on children’s health and wellbeing.

Sir Tony Blair
Sir Tony Blair (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

“This is absolutely fundamental. I honestly don’t think there’s anything more important for the future of the country but to make sure we deal with this – early years education and wellbeing.

“The vast majority of families will feel a responsibility to feed, to clothe, to look after their children properly. But the reason we have services – the reason we created, for example, the SureStart system – was in order to be a support mechanism that allows them to do that better and easier.

“And particularly today, when the pressures on families are enormous, and when there are levels of poverty that we really haven’t seen in the country for a long period of time.

“For the sums of money you’re going to spend on this early years, if you really have the will to do it, I promise you, having been in government, you could find the money necessary to do this.”

He urged the TV chef to “do it as you did it before, which is to sit down with political leaders from both political parties and get them to make the commitments”.

