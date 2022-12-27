Streeting defends proposal for private hospitals to help tackle NHS backlog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Streeting defends proposal for private hospitals to help tackle NHS backlog

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 10.55am
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Lucy North/PA)
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Lucy North/PA)

Wes Streeting has defended his call for the private sector to be used to help tackle NHS backlogs.

The shadow health secretary, standing in as a presenter on LBC, said the NHS must “reform or die” as he acknowledged his plan to use private sector capacity as a short-term fix was controversial.

“This has caused some controversy, including on my own side, that as a short-term measure to deal with the NHS crisis I would be prepared to use the private sector to bring down NHS waiting lists faster.

“We know that there’s spare capacity there. And I don’t think that people should be waiting longer while those beds exist.

“And I definitely don’t want to have a two-tier health system as I think we do today where those who can afford to pay go private and those who can’t are left behind.”

The Labour frontbencher said he was still considering the solutions to fix the NHS that would appear in Labour’s manifesto ahead of the next general election in two years.

He told listeners he was not in favour of privatising the NHS, adding: “I’ve been pretty blunt about the fact that I think the NHS needs to reform or it will die.

“We’ve seen in recent weeks the opinion pages of newspapers full of siren voices saying that the thing that I think we cherish and love about the NHS, the fact that it is free at the point of use, the fact that when I went through my cancer treatment last year, the one thing I didn’t have to worry about was the bill.

“People are now saying that’s unaffordable in the 21st century, that that equitable principle of free at the point of need was affordable in the 20th century, but is now unaffordable in the 21st, and I don’t buy that argument at all.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, told Mr Streeting on the programme: “The challenge for you, I think, is that we need a short-term plan for recovery in the health service and a long-term plan for transformation in the health service. And we’ve got to recognise that the danger is that all the time we crisis manage.”

He said that while the NHS had to recover, a “long-term vision for a sustainable and much better health system in the future” is also required.

