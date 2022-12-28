Households save £3 billion thanks to Council Tax Reduction scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scots have saved more than £3 billion over the last decade thanks to a scheme that reduces council tax payments for some.

The Council Tax Reduction scheme will mark its 10th anniversary in April 2023, with figures from October showing 456,790 households – about one in five – were in receipt of the help.

Those on low incomes are eligible for the assistance – which can save people an average of £750 a year, with money also off water and waste charges.

With the cost-of-living crisis putting more families under financial pressure, public finance minister Tom Arthur urged people to check and see if they could benefit.

He said: “The Council Tax Reduction scheme celebrates its 10th anniversary in April 2023 and these latest figures show the scale of support it has provided to people in Scotland over the last decade.

“The cost-of-living crisis is disproportionately affecting poorer households and now, more than ever, it is important everyone is aware of the help that is available.

“Some people are also eligible for other council tax discounts or sometimes full exemptions, including students, people with disabilities and carers amongst others.

“I urge people to check their eligibility for council tax reduction and other financial support by visiting our online resources or by contacting their local council.”