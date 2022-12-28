Green MSP accuses Tories of ‘misogynistic behaviour’ in Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Green MSP accuses Tories of ‘misogynistic behaviour’ in Holyrood

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 12.03am
Scottish Green business manager Gillian Mackay hit out at the ‘misogynistic’ behaviour of some Tory MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Scottish Green business manager Gillian Mackay hit out at the ‘misogynistic’ behaviour of some Tory MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The “misogynistic behaviour” of some Scottish Tory MSPs is both “intimidating and disrespectful” to female politicians in Holyrood, the Scottish Greens business manager has claimed.

Gillian Mackay hit out at the Conservatives in the Scottish Parliament, accusing them of trying to turn Holyrood’s debating chamber into a “Westminster-style circus”.

She went on to claim that Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross is either the “architect” of this behaviour, or else has “lost all control” of Conservative MSPs at Holyrood.

Ms Mackay’s comments came as she criticised the Tories for trying to “filibuster” the recent debate on reforming the gender recognition process in Scotland, saying attempts to delay the Bill – which was eventually passed after two late-night sittings – showed “utter contempt” for both the parliament and its members.

Holyrood’s chamber can be ‘intimidating and disrespectful’ for female politicians, Gillian Mackay claimed (Andy Buchanan/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already accused the Conservatives of “deliberate attempts to filibuster, to delay and to frustrate the decision-making process” with regard to the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

But Ms Mackay went further, saying that “many female politicians” – herself included – had “found the culture in the chamber intimidating and disrespectful”.

She added: “The Tories may well shake their fists in faux outrage at this, but anyone who witnessed their most recent behaviour leading up to recess will have seen for themselves the increasingly toxic nature of their comments and utter contempt for proceedings.

“Douglas Ross has either finally lost all control of his MSP group, or he is the architect of this outrageous behaviour.”

And she insisted: “It must stop, otherwise the consequences for politics in Scotland and the reputation of our parliament could be very damaging indeed.”

Speaking about Holyrood, Ms Mackay said: “Scotland should be proud of its parliament and of all the good work that goes on, as we have seen for almost quarter of a century.

“It is modern, it is progressive and the complete antithesis of the broken husk of democracy Westminster has become.”

However she added: “All these efforts are being undermined by the baying provocation and quite frankly misogynistic behaviour coming from mostly within the Scottish Tory ranks.

“Many female politicians, including myself, have found the culture in the chamber intimidating and disrespectful and we are trying to find the best way forward in addressing this increasingly worrying development.

“Sometimes it is almost impossible to follow what is happening because of their bellowing. It is as if they are trying to turn the chamber into a Westminster-style circus and none of us should have to accept that.”

However Scottish Conservative MSP Pam Gosal claimed the Greens and SNP had been “intent on railroading their contentious GRR Bill through parliament at breakneck speed before Christmas”.

As a result she said her party would “make no apology for subjecting this rushed legislation to as much parliamentary scrutiny as was possible”.

Ms Gosal continued: “The Scottish Conservatives were the only party at Holyrood to give their members a free vote on this sensitive issue.

“While other parties tried to silence those in their ranks with legitimate concerns about the Bill, Scottish Conservative MSPs were free to speak up on behalf of the majority of the country.

“But we recognise this was a sensitive debate with passionately held views on both sides, which is why our MSPs always conducted it in a measured, tolerant, respectful fashion.

“In contrast, some of the most inflammatory language came from the Scottish Greens, who showed themselves to be totally intolerant of anyone who didn’t wholeheartedly back the Bill.”

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

