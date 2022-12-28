Business leaders raise concerns about regulations and deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Business leaders raise concerns about regulations and deposit return scheme

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 12.03am
Retail chiefs insisted the sector can ‘thrive’ in 2023, despite their concerns about tax rises and the deposit return scheme (David Cheskin/PA)
Retail chiefs insisted the sector can ‘thrive’ in 2023, despite their concerns about tax rises and the deposit return scheme (David Cheskin/PA)

Scotland’s retail sector can thrive in the year ahead, a leading industry figure insisted, as he raised concerns about the impact of tax rises north of the border and the new deposit return scheme for drinks cans and bottles.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), said decisions in the Scottish budget to freeze income tax thresholds and to increase charges for higher earners were “likely to take a bite out of consumer spending at a time when retail sales are set to remain sluggish”.

He went on to warn that likely rises in council tax payments, together with the introduction of the deposit return scheme in August, would also impact on disposable incomes.

Speaking about deposit return – where shoppers will be charged a deposit when buying any drink in a can or bottle and only get this back when they return the container – Mr Lonsdale warned the cost of lost deposits could amount to £110 million in the first year alone.

The deposit return scheme is an ‘enormous logistical exercise’, SRC director David Lonsdale said (Philip Toscano/PA)

He said retailers were “working hard” to be ready for this coming into effect in August, adding it was an “enormous logistical exercise” as he complained about the “lack of rudimentary information from those running the scheme”.

In his new year message, the SRC director said it was “vital” for Scottish ministers to “succeed in their plans to reduce the cost of the devolved government”, saying this should include “trimming the number and size of public bodies and through asset disposals”.

Such a move would “help militate against the need for future tax rises on firms or households which could stymie economic recovery”, Mr Lonsdale argued.

He highlighted the impact of “government-imposed regulatory costs” on business particularly “at a time when trading is tough”.

Stores are having to “grapple with a hotchpotch of measures”, Mr Lonsdale added, with these including restrictions on where certain foodstuffs can be located in-store, bans on single-use plastics, mandatory calorie labelling on menus, and curbs on the sale of fireworks.

On top of this, he added: “A plethora of legislation and consultations have been unveiled, including fresh restrictions on the sale of alcohol and curbs on retail development in the planning system which are set to curtail new drive-throughs and out-of-town stores.”

He insisted politicians need to “wean themselves off the rush to regulate”, saying that an increase in regulations would only serve to “challenge retailers’ ability to keep costs down for households”.

Mr Lonsdale however also said there were “grounds for cautious optimism” for Scotland’s retail sector, saying businesses were “striving to become more customer focused, productive and fit for the future, no matter what policy makers throw their way”.

He concluded: “Following a year of profound ups and downs, Scottish retail is hoping for less of a white-knuckle ride over the coming 12 months.

“I’m confident the sector through its ingenuity and tenacity can thrive in the year ahead – to the benefit of customers, workforce, and communities – and play its role in driving forward Scotland’s economy.”

His comments came as Andrew McRae, policy chair for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland, warned: “Business owners will need to dig deep in what will undoubtedly be a tough 2023.”

Mr McRae said: “2022 has perhaps not been the year many of us were expecting. After two years of pandemic restrictions, lockdowns have given way to price hikes and a full-blown cost-of-doing-business crisis.”

While he highlighted the “tenacity and determination” of businesses to “overcome the obstacles in their way and ultimately trade us out of recession”, he added that support was needed.

Mr McRae said the FSB “remain concerned at the lack of targeted reliefs for those sectors hardest hit by the pandemic and spiralling energy costs” and also said there was a need to “look very closely” at plans to reform the Small Business Bonus Scheme, which provides rates relief to smaller firms.

He too raised concerns about government regulation, saying: “As a first step, we need to pause all new and forthcoming regulations that would impact adversely on small firms – at least until we’re out of recession.”

With the introduction of deposit return, together with low emission zones for vehicles in city centres, Mr McRae also said there must be “support given to smaller operators to ensure they can tailor their operations to comply with energy efficiency and other environmental measures”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the enormous pressures facing businesses during the current crisis and engage regularly, directly and through key business organisations, to best understand their needs.

“The Scottish Government has backed Scotland’s economic recovery with more than £1.7 billion since March 2020 – on top of over £4.7 billion provided in direct business support.

“When it comes to business rates, the Scottish Budget announced on December 15 a freeze to the poundage rate – delivering the number one ask of 18 business organisations.

“Scotland will have the lowest poundage in the UK for the fifth year in a row, as well as the UK’s most generous small business rates relief scheme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented