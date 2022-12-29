Scottish Government accused of ‘prevarication’ over UN Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government accused of ‘prevarication’ over UN Bill

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 12.04am
The Bill was struck down after the UK Supreme Court ruled it legislated in reserved areas (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Bill was struck down after the UK Supreme Court ruled it legislated in reserved areas (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of “prevarication” over a Bill that would enshrine a key UN treaty on children’s rights into law.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill was passed in 2021, with a view to enshrining the agreement in Scottish law.

But the UK Government stepped in, with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack referring the legislation to the UK Supreme Court, which ruled it affected powers reserved to Westminster.

The Scottish Government stressed its desire to bring the Bill back to the Scottish Parliament, but that is yet to happen, with a progress report published by ministers in November saying amending legislation would be brought forward “as soon as practicable and our planning for the reconsideration stage is well under way”.

But Bruce Adamson, the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, said “Government inaction speaks louder than words”.

“Human rights leadership demands action, not just words,” he said.

“Over 30 years ago our Government made a commitment to children to respect, protect and fulfil their rights.

“That commitment manifested in 2021 when after decades of campaigning by children and young people the Scottish Parliament unanimously passed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill.

“It was passed in a blaze of celebratory glory, children told us about how valued this made them feel, how they felt listened to, cared for, and understood.

“Later in 2021 the Supreme Court ruled that changes were needed in the Bill. Since then we have had nothing but prevarication and delay from the Scottish Government.

“As another year passes and we reach 2023, children are still waiting for their rights to be protected. Government inaction speaks much louder than words.”

Clare Haughey
Clare Haughey said ministers will bring forward amended legislation as soon as practicable (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Responding, children’s minister Clare Haughey said: “Protecting and fulfilling children’s rights is a top priority for the Scottish Government and we have already made significant progress.

“This includes record levels of investment to tackle child poverty, including through the Scottish Child Payment – a key benefit unavailable anywhere else in the UK – the expansion of free school meals, and the near doubling of funded hours of early learning and childcare.

“We remain committed to the incorporation into Scots law of the UNCRC to the maximum extent possible and we will bring forward amended legislation as soon as practicable.”

Scottish Labour children and young people spokesman Martin Whitfield said the Bill had been turned into a “constitutional bunfight”.

“Nearly two years on from the UNCRC being approved by the Scottish Parliament and no progress has been made,” he said.

“It is a disgrace that the SNP has decided to turn vital legislation into a constitutional bunfight.

“If the SNP’s interest in this Bill really does go beyond political point-scoring they need to prove it by bringing the legislation back to Parliament as a matter of urgency.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented