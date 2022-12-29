England unlikely to hit smoke-free target – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England unlikely to hit smoke-free target – report

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 12.06am
The UK is not likely to meet its target of cutting the number of smokers to 5% by 2030, according to Cancer Research UK (PA)
The Government will not meet its current target to curb the number of smokers in England by 2030, according to new analysis.

In 2019 ministers set out an ambition for England to become “smoke-free” by 2030 – which is said to be achieved when adult smoking rates fall to 5% or less.

But Cancer Research UK said that it may take almost an extra decade for the target to be met.

The charity said that progress in cutting the number of smokers has “slowed”.

Based on current trends, the Government will not achieve its goal until 2039, it said.

A new report from the charity adds that in 2030, some 8.3% of the population will describe themselves as smokers.

Cancer Research UK has called for Health Secretary Steve Barclay to do more to curb smoking rates, including to consider raising the age at which people can buy cigarettes and to invest more in stop-smoking services.

If the Government cannot afford this, it should make the tobacco industry “foot the bill”, the charity added.

The charity also called for the Government to respond to the Khan review, published in June, on making smoking obsolete.

“Smoking remains the largest preventable cause of cancer and death in the UK, but the Government has the power to change this,” said Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK.

“With bold action and strong leadership, we can ensure a future free of tobacco for reducing cancer and saving lives.

“We urge Steve Barclay to continue his legacy of being bold with tobacco control to reduce the number of people getting and dying of smoking-related cancers, relieve the pressure on the NHS, and save the country billions of pounds each year.”

Professor Charles Swanton, chief clinician of Cancer Research UK, added: “Quitting smoking is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

“But people are rarely successful on their own – they need support and the right tools to help them quit.

“Despite this, budgets for stop-smoking services have been repeatedly cut, and access varies greatly across the country.

“If the Government is serious about a smoke-free England, action to create an environment that makes it easier for people to live healthy lives will be key.

“It must take on board the recommendations from the Khan review and publish a plan to stop people from ever starting to smoke and help people quit.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Government remains committed to its Smokefree ambition by 2030, and the action we are taking means smoking rates in England are at an all-time low.

“We continue to enforce strong regulations around the sale of cigarettes which help smokers to quit and protect future generations from starting this lethal addiction.

“We are currently considering the wide range of recommendations set out in the Khan Review and how best to take these forward – with next steps to be set out in due course.”

