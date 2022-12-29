Van drivers will be caught off guard by tax increase, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Van drivers will be caught off guard by tax increase, survey suggests

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 12.07am
More than three out of five tradespeople will be caught off guard by a £100 million tax raid, a new survey suggests (Tim Large/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
More than three out of five tradespeople will be caught off guard by a £100 million tax raid, a new survey suggests (Tim Large/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

More than three out of five tradespeople will be caught off guard by a £100 million tax raid, a new survey suggests.

Some 62% of respondents to a survey of more than 1,000 van drivers by online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader said they were unaware of the looming rise in company van tax quietly announced in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement.

Under the plan, basic rate taxpayers currently paying £720 as a benefit in kind to use company vans for personal journeys will pay an additional 10% or £72 a year from April 6 next year.

Higher rate taxpayers face a £144 extra annual charge.

Increasing the tax in line with the Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation – currently near 40-year highs – will raise an extra £15 million a year, according to Treasury forecasts.

That will be worth more than £100 million by the end of the decade.

April’s tax rise follows soaring fuel costs driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The results of Auto Trader’s survey, shared with the PA news agency, indicated that more than a quarter (27%) of van drivers have been hit by at least £500 in extra running costs this year.

Van purchase costs have also increased.

The average price of used vans on its marketplace has risen by £1,300, or 7%, to £19,429 since November 2021.

New vans have seen an even bigger rise – up £4,300, or 14%, to £33,821 amid supply problems.

An Auto Trader spokesman said: “Our findings show that the new fresh tax raid coming their way in April will be a complete shock to most van drivers, adding to the heavy burden that they’ve already faced this year.

“It might even be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for many of them.”

Mr Hunt also announced in his autumn statement that new zero-emission cars will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Drivers who only use their vans for business are not subject to the Van Benefit Charge because it only applies to private use – and those who do pay it will not see a real-terms increase next year.

“In addition, this year’s £2.4 billion fuel duty cut continues to save van drivers around £200 each.”

