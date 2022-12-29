Good Friday Agreement ‘would not have happened without brave community workers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Good Friday Agreement ‘would not have happened without brave community workers’

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 11.03am
International Fund for Ireland chairman Paddy Harte has said the work of ordinary people which created the circumstances for the Good Friday Agreement should be celebrated in the accord’s 25th anniversary year (Liam McBurney/PA)
International Fund for Ireland chairman Paddy Harte has said the work of ordinary people which created the circumstances for the Good Friday Agreement should be celebrated in the accord's 25th anniversary year (Liam McBurney/PA)

The brave work of local communities which created the circumstances for the Good Friday Agreement should be celebrated as the 25th anniversary of the peace accord approaches, the head of a peace fund has urged.

Events are being planned in 2023 to mark a quarter of a century since the agreement saw the setting up of the Stormont Assembly.

The signing of the accord in 1998 came after intense multi-party talks and was endorsed by referendums in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Then-UUP leader David Trimble and SDLP leader John Hume were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts.

Belfast Trimble Reid
UUP leader David Trimble and SDLP leader John Hume were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts (Paul Faith/PA)

While paying tribute to the political leaders, Paddy Harte, chairman of the International Fund for Ireland (IFI), called for the often unseen work behind the scenes to be acknowledged.

In 1998, UK government negotiator Jonathan Powell called the IFI “the great unsung hero of the peace process”.

Originally set up in 1986, the fund backs community projects run by scores of groups to promote reconciliation between nationalists and unionists, with funding from international governments including the United States. Canada and Australia.

Mr Harte said all the peace-makers should be celebrated for an agreement which may not have happened without years of unseen work.

He emphasised the role of women, describing how mothers often played a vital but understated role during the Troubles.

“The peace process is owned by communities who did an awful lot of work in extraordinary times and created the building blocks which led up to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in 1998,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s something we’re very proud to be part of. I’m pretty sure that the agreement might not have been as easy to reach or might not have happened at all if all that ground work not been done by communities at local level, and we’re proud to support them.

HMC annual conference
Former Downing Street chief of staff Jonathan Powell called the IFI ‘the great unsung hero of the peace process’ (Niall Carson/PA)

“At the time of the agreement, Jonathan Powell said that the hero of the peace process was a fund. While we were delighted that he said that, we would say that we supported the heroes of the Good Friday Agreement, people at ground level who took major risks.

“Our messaging will be around ensuring that all of the peace-makers get recognised for their contribution to an agreement that may not have happened without the years of very difficult challenging work at community level.

“The peace process wasn’t just 1998, it was years and years and years of difficult, challenging work at community level. We want to make sure their voices are heard.”

Mr Harte described society as “unrecognisable now from what it was” despite the current collapse of the Assembly amid a row over Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

“There are major gains. The Assembly is not the only measure of the success of the agreement – you can see it walking through Belfast or walking through Derry, much less political violence and progress around peace walls,” he said.

“We measure it on the basis of how much better life is. It’s not perfect, but the inevitable level of violence is gone, and that’s the major gain.

Paddy Harte comments
Paddy Harte, chairman of the International Fund for Ireland, at Belfast’s Peace Walls (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The Assembly not being up and running isn’t ideal but communities continue to work to make life better and fill the gap up to a point.

“However, there is an awful lot more to celebrate – someone described it to me as the aggregate of marginal gains.

“It is time to celebrate the role of communities.”

Throughout 2022, Mr Harte said there has been an emphasis on developing leadership programmes to ensure continuity of work at community level when others with long years of experience retire.

He praised work done by Action for Community Transformation (Act) in the Shankill Road to divert young people from getting involved in disorder as well as progress at five Peace Wall sites in Northern Ireland.

