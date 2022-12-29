In Pictures: Tumultuous year in politics as PMs come and go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Tumultuous year in politics as PMs come and go

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 12.03pm
A police officer gestures to colleagues outside 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A police officer gestures to colleagues outside 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prime ministers came and went in 2022 as both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss departed from No 10 during a tumultuous 12 months in British politics.

Partygate, local election and by-election losses, and a damaging confidence vote beset Mr Johnson before he resigned amid criticism of his handling of allegations against deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Boris Johnson visit to Kent
Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak during a visit to Maidstone Hospital – in April the pair were fined for attending Mr Johnson’s birthday bash before a meeting in Downing Street in June 2020, when England was under Covid restrictions (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian refugee Kira Ryndova, three, holds a Larry the cat soft toy on the steps of 10 Downing Street in May after visiting with her family to meet PM Boris Johnson. They arrived in the UK through the UK visa scheme, following Russia’s invasion in February (Victoria Jones/PA)
Downing Street partygate
Boris Johnson during a press conference in May following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown (Leon Neal/PA)
Tiverton and Honiton by-election
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrates with Richard Foord, the newly-elected MP in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of MP Neil Parish for watching pornography in the Commons (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Boris Johnson resignation
Prime minister Boris Johnson reads a statement on July 7 outside 10 Downing Street formally resigning as Conservative Party leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable (James Manning/PA)

Ms Truss triumphed over former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the ensuing Conservative Party leadership contest, becoming prime minister on September 6.

But her tenure did not last long, after she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sent markets into meltdown with their mini-budget weeks later.

Conservative leadership bid
A mural on Hill Street in Belfast by Ciaran Gallagher Art, commissioned by local bar owner Willie Jack, showing Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers about to fight it out to be the UK prime minister (Liam McBurney/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena as part of their campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss becomes PM
Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street on September 6 before leaving for Balmoral for an audience with the Queen to formally resign as prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, where she invited the newly-elected leader of the Conservative Party to become prime minister and form a new government (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liz Truss becomes PM
The lectern for Liz Truss’s speech is covered in a bin bag outside 10 Downing Street after a rain downpour before the arrival of the new prime minister from Balmoral (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss becomes PM
New prime minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street after accepting the Queen’s invitation to form a new government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Conservative Party Conference 2022
Prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site in Birmingham, on day three of the Conservative Party annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Truss’s exit from No 10 came after just 49 days, making her the shortest-serving premier in history.

Days later Mr Sunak was announced as the new leader of the Tory party, becoming the third prime minister to take the reins in Downing Street in 2022.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak arrives at Conservative Party HQ in Westminster after it was announced he will become the new leader of the Conservative Party after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
The King welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he invited the newly-elected Conservative Party leader to become prime minister and form a new government (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chester by-election
Sir Keir Starmer and members of the Parliamentary Labour Party welcome Samantha Dixon, front left, to Parliament in December as the newly-elected Labour MP for the City of Chester (James Manning/PA)

