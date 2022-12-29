Russia must face long-term consequences for Ukraine, says Wallace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia must face long-term consequences for Ukraine, says Wallace

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 2.37pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace meets Royal Navy personnel covering for striking Border force staff at Manchester Airport (Peter Powell/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace meets Royal Navy personnel covering for striking Border force staff at Manchester Airport (Peter Powell/PA)

Russia must face “long-term consequences” for its actions in Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, as Moscow continued to target Ukraine’s infrastructure in a new wave of missile strikes.

Mr Wallace said the UK was continuing to provide military aid to the government in Kyiv, with another £2.3 billion worth of support due next year to help it acquire the weapons it needs.

“We recently donated thousands of anti-air missiles so we can bring down these drones,” he said as Ukrainian officials said on Thursday the Russians had launched more than 120 missiles at their country.

“At the same time Britain is providing their knowledge and expertise about making sure we co-ordinate better the air defence on the ground.

“But also, in parallel, it’s making sure that Ukraine can win on the ground, that it can push back Russia’s forces.”

At the same time, Mr Wallace said it was important that Russia understood there would be a price to pay for its illegal invasion of its neighbour.

Speaking during a visit to Manchester Airport to meet military personnel covering for striking Border Force staff, he referred to comments by former prime minister Gordon Brown calling for a special international war crimes tribunal to be created.

“I noticed Gordon Brown’s comments yesterday,” he said.

“Very importantly, we should point out and remind the world that what we’re seeing is Russia breaking international law, systematically being involved in war crimes and rape and all those things.

“You can’t ignore that, we have to all stand up to that and make sure Russia understands that unless it ceases what it is doing now, there will be long-term consequences.”

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, Mr Brown drew a comparison with the international declaration which led to the Nuremberg tribunals at the end of the Second World War.

“Britain and the United States should now take the lead in not only supporting Ukraine but protecting the legacy of 1945: the Nuremberg moment that gave us the idea of accountability for international crimes,” he said.

“There should be no hiding place for Russia’s warmongers. By striking fear that long prison sentences lie ahead, many of his inner cabal could start to distance themselves from Putin.”

