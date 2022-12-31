More than a quarter of prisoners last Christmas were on remand, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than a quarter of prisoners last Christmas were on remand, figures show

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 12.04am
The figures show 2,062 people in the prison estate on Christmas Day 2021 had not been convicted of an offence (PA)
The figures show 2,062 people in the prison estate on Christmas Day 2021 had not been convicted of an offence (PA)

More than a quarter of the prisoners in Scotland last Christmas were on remand, new figures show.

A freedom of information request by the Scottish Liberal Democrats found 2,062 people in the prison estate on Christmas Day 2021 had not been convicted of an offence.

The figure equates to 28% of the 7,434 prisoners.

The Scottish Government has committed to overhauling the bail system, through the Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill, which would require courts only to refuse bail to an accused person if they present harm to the community or their release pending trial would present a “significant risk of prejudice to the interests of justice”.

Scottish Lib Dem justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: “Increasing numbers of people are being held on remand without a trial having taken place. That’s bad for both the rights of the accused but also victims who are prevented from seeing justice done.

“There are also a stubbornly high number of prisoners on short sentences. This does nothing to make communities safer as we know that 60% of people given ineffective and disruptive short sentences reoffend within a year of release.

He also pushed for an increase in funding for “robust community-based sentences”, which would “give our courts the confidence to use these measures and take pressure off our crowded prison estate”.

Mr McArthur added: “Targeted action is also required to tackle the backlog in cases and bring down the startling number of remand prisoners who have not yet been tried.

“The current situation does nothing for victims, the accused or the reputation of Scotland’s justice system.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We remain committed to taking action to address the use of remand.

Liam McArthur
Liam McArthur called for action to reduce the numbers on remand (PA)

“The Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill is currently before Parliament, and seeks to refocus how custody can be used within the criminal justice system while ensuring public safety is protected.

“Providing robust and consistent alternatives to remand is also critical in reducing the use of remand.

“The Scottish Government has invested an additional £3.2 million in 2022 towards strengthening alternatives to remand, including further expansion of bail supervision.

“We have also commenced legislation to allow electronic monitoring of bail in Scotland providing a new option for courts considering imposing an alternative to remand. Over 200 people are now on electronically monitored bail.

“Whilst sentencing in any given case is a matter for the court, our firm focus remains on prevention, effective community interventions and rehabilitation, both in communities and a custody setting.

“Our evidence shows this is working with reconviction levels at the lowest level since comparable records began.”

