Things will get better in 2023, says upbeat Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said he is confident “things will get better” in the year ahead after a “pretty tumultuous” 2022.

In a brief new year greeting posted on social media, the former prime minister made no mention of his unceremonious ejection from Downing Street – swiftly followed by his successor Liz Truss – or the cost-of-living crisis.

Instead he delivered a boosterish message on the the prospects for the economy and the opportunities opened up by Brexit following the end of the pandemic.

Here are my New Year predictions! Inflation will continue to turn down. China will recover from omicron. Putin will lose in Ukraine. And, all in all, 2023 will be a considerable improvement on 2022. Dare to dream. Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/qjpR4ropGA — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 31, 2022

He said he was “more convinced than ever” that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will be defeated in Ukraine while there were signs that inflation around the world was coming down.

“2022 is tip-toeing towards the exit after a pretty tumultuous year in which we lost our beloved Queen and saw the start of the worst war in Europe for 80 years,” he said.

“I want to tell you why I am looking forward to 2023 and why I am confident that things will get better

“Our post-Covid, post-pandemic UK will finally start to take advantage of all our new freedoms, lengthening our lead as the best place on earth to invest, to start a business, raise a family or to just hang out in the pub which is what I propose to do this New Year’s Eve.”