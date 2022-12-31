Sunak hails ‘better times ahead’ as new report suggests weaker Labour lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak hails ‘better times ahead’ as new report suggests weaker Labour lead

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 11.30pm Updated: January 1 2023, 8.51am
Rishi Sunak said Britons should feel hopeful about the year ahead (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak said Britons should feel hopeful about the year ahead (James Manning/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said he is confident “better times lie ahead” as new polling analysis suggested Labour’s lead over the Tories may be more precarious than had previously been thought.

In a new video posted on social media on Saturday evening, the Prime Minister said he wanted people to feel “hopeful” going into the new year after a “tough” 12 months.

Meanwhile, an analysis by the internationalist Best for Britain campaign group suggested Labour is on course for a majority of fewer than 60 seats at the next general election – far fewer than the landslide some have projected.

It warned that any tightening of the polls in the run up to polling day – expected in spring 2024 – could cost Sir Keir Starmer the election.

The finding is based on a survey of 10,010 people by pollsters Focaldata carried out around the time Liz Truss resigned in October, with a further “top-up” poll of 2,000 people after Mr Sunak became Prime Minister.

While the headline figures put Labour on course to win 517 seats in the new parliament, Best for Britain said that falls to 383 – representing a majority of just 28 – if the impact of the high number of “don’t knows” is factored in.

It said its analysis suggests the bulk of the undecideds are likely to be “timid Tories” – as they closely resemble the age and education profiles of people who say they intend to vote Conservative – who could return to the Tory fold come polling day.

Best of Britain chief executive Naomi Smith said: “These findings make clear that we who want to see the back of this nativist, incompetent, sleaze-ridden Government can take nothing for granted.”

The findings will however hearten the Tories as the Government enters the new year faced with a mountain of difficult issues – from the continuing cost-of-living crisis through to the small boat Channel crossings and the war in Ukraine.

In his latest video, Mr Sunak struck a noticeably warmer and more upbeat tone than in his official new year message earlier in the day, suggesting dissatisfaction in No 10 at the first version.

In his second attempt, the Prime Minister said: “I just want people to feel hopeful. I know it’s been tough but I am really confident that better times lie ahead.

“I may have only had the job for several weeks at this point, but actually I feel good about the future.

“I feel positive about the change that we can bring so that we can improve everyone’s lives, so that we can deliver the peace of mind that people are looking for in the here and now.”

Meanwhile Best for Britain – which strongly opposed Brexit – also published the results of a further survey of 2,000 adults, which it commissioned from pollsters Opinium, which showed of those who intended to vote Labour, 44% thought Sir Keir was wrong to rule out joining a customs union with the EU as against 19% who thought he was right.

Ms Smith said: “By removing trade barriers with our closest neighbours and removing his own red lines, in one stroke Keir Starmer can solidify his electoral support and throw businesses and consumers a desperately needed lifeline.”

Such a call is however unlikely to sway the Labour leader who will not want to jeopardise his efforts to win back the Leave voting “red wall” seats which switched to the Tories at the last election.

