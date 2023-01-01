Scottish Government was concerned for NHS workers after airport attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government was concerned for NHS workers after airport attack

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 12.04am
One of the attackers died from his injuries (Alistair Robertson/PA)
One of the attackers died from his injuries (Alistair Robertson/PA)

Scottish ministers were concerned about NHS staff being “victimised as a group” after the Glasgow Airport attack, new papers show.

The attack on June 30 2007, where two men rammed a car filled with propane tanks into the doors of the airport, resulted in the death of one of the attackers and injuries to five people.

One of the terrorists, Bilal Abdullah, was working as a doctor at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley as a diabetes specialist when the attack was committed.

A number of members of the public who witnessed the attack stepped in to aid police in apprehending Abdullah and his accomplice Kafeel Ahmed – who would later die from injuries sustained in the attack.

Both men were also linked to car bombs discovered in London the previous day, with Abdullah eventually convicted of conspiracy to murder and sentenced to life in prison with an order to serve at least 32 years.

A number of other suspects were also linked to the health service, although they were not convicted of involvement.

Papers released by National Records of Scotland from cabinet meetings at the time show concerns raised by ministers over the potential demonisation of NHS staff as a result of the attack and Abdullah’s links to the health service.

Papers of the cabinet meeting held on July 3 2007 show ministers discussed background checks for healthcare workers coming in from abroad – although Abdullah was born in England and qualified as a doctor in Iraq.

The ministers – led by then first minister Alex Salmond in the first months of his tenure – also spoke of potential impacts on the health service of the attack.

“Second, was the need to avoid healthcare workers in any way being victimised as a group because of the connection to the profession of the individuals detained in association with these incidents,” the papers said of a discussion between the cabinet.

“It would be important to get the strong messages across publicly that NHS staff, like the other emergency services involved in these incidents, had shown huge professionalism in dealing with the aftermath of the events and that health professionals from overseas played an important role in the NHS in Scotland.”

Updating ministers about the potential impact on ethnic minority communities more widely, then solicitor general Frank Mulholland KC said the police were “working closely with minority communities who might feel vulnerable and offering the reassurance that any incidents of a racial nature would be rigorously pursued,” the papers said.

Mr Mulholland also told ministers “procurators fiscal would be treating any incidents very seriously but, so far, signs were positive, with only a few isolated cases”.

