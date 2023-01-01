Woman who made plea to Tony Blair feels betrayed 25 years after peace agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Woman who made plea to Tony Blair feels betrayed 25 years after peace agreement

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 11.02am
Margaret Gibney said she feels betrayed by the current state of politics in Northern Ireland (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Margaret Gibney said she feels betrayed by the current state of politics in Northern Ireland (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

A Belfast woman who made headlines around the world when, as a schoolgirl, she asked Tony Blair to bring peace to Northern Ireland, has said she believes current politicians have betrayed the Good Friday Agreement.

Margaret Gibney, from the Shankill Road, became one of the faces of the peace process when she travelled to Downing Street 25 years ago to meet the then-prime minister.

But today the 38-year-old admits feeling disillusioned by political developments in Northern Ireland where the powersharing devolved institutions established in the historic peace deal of 1998 are currently not operating.

Belfast schoolgirl Margaret Gibney being interviewed by the press after meeting Tony Blair in Downing Street in 1997 (Peter Jordan/PA)

Her story began when she was a 12-year-old pupil at Mount Gilbert Community College and participated in a school project to write to famous people, asking them to contribute a letter of peace for Northern Ireland.

She told the PA news agency: “I wrote to Boyzone – I loved Boyzone at the time – and to Mother Theresa and to Cherie Blair, telling her that I had only ever known one year of peace in my life because of the Troubles.

“Tony Blair had just become Prime Minister and I thought he could have a role supporting us in Northern Ireland.

“I remember going in to school on the Monday morning and being summoned to the headmaster’s office. I thought ‘Oh God, what have I done?’

“He sat me down and said there was a room full of reporters from all around the world wanting to speak to me.

“It turned out my letter had been talked about by Tony Blair on American TV, when he was being interviewed alongside Bill Clinton.

“After that I spent days talking to reporters from all over the world.

Maragaret Gibney/Blair5
Belfast schoolgirl Margaret Gibney with Prime Minister Tony Blair inside 10 Downing Street in 1997 (Peter Jordan/PA)

“I was just a shy schoolgirl but I remember that I felt I had a duty to speak out. It wasn’t very often that young girls from my community got the chance.”

Shortly afterwards, she travelled to Downing Street to meet Mr Blair.

“I will always remember coming outside and seeing this huge amount of press – there were just dozens and dozens and of cameras pointing at me. I was so nervous. All I could say was that we wanted peace, that no child should have to grow up in violence.”

After that, Ms Gibney’s life changed. She met the Clintons, worked alongside Jemima Khan as a Unicef ambassador, and toured with Irish folk band The Fureys.

She also recorded Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message.

She said: “That was hilarious because on the Shankill everyone watched the Queen on Christmas Day and I was on the other channel talking about peace. I got a lot of stick in the family about that.”

Margaret Gibney said she now has mixed feelings about meeting Tony Blair (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Ms Gibney now works as a trauma counsellor in Belfast and said she has mixed feelings about Mr Blair.

She said: “I still feel like he was a driving force in the peace process.

“But as you get older you see other things, the inconsistency, Blair going into the Iraq War after being so heavily involved in the peace process here.

“I don’t have any regrets.”

With 2023 marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Ms Gibney said she is angry about the current state of politics.

“I cannot even watch the news at the minute because it makes me so angry.

“I feel that the Good Friday Agreement is being abused and betrayed by the current political system and that lack of integrity infuriates me.

“We haven’t had a functioning government for more than nine months. If I didn’t go to work for nine months I’d be on the dole.

“But you still have communities who are there for each other. Politics isn’t just about the people on the hill, it is about every person that lives in this country.

“There is so much generosity in the community and it is grassroots community activists who are keeping people afloat at the minute. I am waiting for the politicians to catch up with the ordinary people in our country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people and dog understood to have died in Perth…
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented