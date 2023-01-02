More than 66,000 empty properties in Scotland, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 66,000 empty properties in Scotland, figures show

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 12.04am
Edinburgh emerged as having the largest number of empty properties (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than 66,000 properties in Scotland are unoccupied, according to figures from councils.

Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives through freedom of information requests showed there are currently 66,802 unoccupied properties across the country.

Responses were received from 30 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

The vast majority of empty properties – 55,477 – are domestic, while the remaining 10,309 are non-domestic.

Edinburgh had the highest number of unoccupied buildings at 9,285.

The Conservatives said the figures showed why compulsory sales orders for long-term empty properties are necessary.

The party backed this policy in its 2021 manifesto, saying derelict empty properties had become a “blight” for many communities.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Miles Briggs said the figures were ‘shocking’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

MSP Miles Briggs said: “The SNP’s record on housebuilding is disgraceful – and these shocking figures just add to the charge sheet against ministers.

“It’s unacceptable that – at a time when there is a chronic lack of homes across Scotland – tens of thousands of homes lie empty, in many cases derelict.

“It’s appalling that viable housing stock is being wasted and neglected in this way.

“This is why the Scottish Conservatives would support compulsory sale orders for long-term unoccupied properties, and why we have proposed relaxing planning laws to allow for the conversion of unoccupied business buildings into accommodation.

“If they are ever to sort the housing crisis they have created, the SNP must follow suit, as well as committing to the ambitious housing targets that the Scottish Conservatives have repeatedly called for.”

Scottish Government figures from September 2021 showed there were 43,766 properties which had been empty for more than six months.

A spokesman for the government said: “Local authorities have broad compulsory purchase powers, which are being used to tackle empty homes and, where possible, return them to use as warm, safe and secure housing.

“In addition, 8,259 long-term empty homes have been brought back into use since 2010 through support from the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, funded by the Scottish Government.

“Scotland has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK, having delivered almost 113,000 affordable homes since 2007, over 79,000 of which were for social rent.

“We are taking forward work to modernise the compulsory purchase process to make it clearer, fairer and faster, including consideration of compulsory sales orders.

