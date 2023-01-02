Scots worked 130m hours of unpaid overtime in 2021, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots worked 130m hours of unpaid overtime in 2021, figures show

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 12.05am
Workers have completed around 130 million hours of overtime, Scottish Labour has said (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Workers have completed around 130 million hours of overtime, Scottish Labour has said (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Scots have worked 130 million hours of unpaid overtime, amounting to a loss of £1.9 billion in wages in just a year, Scottish Labour has said.

The party’s analysis of the 2021 Annual Population Survey has revealed that Scottish workers complete an average of 8.1 hours of unpaid overtime per week.

And if each hour was paid at the average hourly pay rate, workers in Scotland would be entitled to almost £2 billion extra in wages.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Labour MSP Daniel Johnson (Lesley Martin/PA)

The average hourly earnings for private sector employees in April 2022 was £13.49 per hour, while public sector workers received an average of £17.71.

Some 80 million hours of unpaid overtime was in the private sector in 2021, while 50 million was from public sector workers.

Unpaid overtime increased since 2020, where there were 100 million hours worked, and an average of 7.7 hours per week.

Daniel Johnson, Labour’s finance spokesman, said Scotland must ditch its reliance on unpaid overtime.

He said: “Scotland’s workers are the lifeblood of our economy – but these statistics plainly show that they are missing out on a fair day’s pay.

“It is simply wrong that our economy is so reliant on unpaid overtime.

“With Scottish workers bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis, it is clear that action needs to be taken to ensure they get the wages they are entitled to.

“The people of Scotland should be receiving the full fruits of their labour, not missing out on millions of pounds.

“It’s time to put fair work at the heart of our economy and end this rough deal for Scotland’s workers.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While employment law is reserved, we are clear that all employees must be paid fairly for the work they do.

“That is why the Scottish Government continues to support payment of, at least, the real living wage to build a more resilient economy, a more equal labour market, and foster inclusive growth.

“Scotland has the highest proportion of jobs in the UK paying at least the real living wage or more and proportionately there are five times more accredited living wage employers in Scotland than in the rest of the UK.

“Through our Fair Work First policy, the Scottish Government has consistently called for employers in all sectors to provide workers with a fair and equitable wage for the work they do along with safe and secure working environments. We also call for employers to promote diverse and inclusive workplace cultures where staff are engaged and have their voices heard.

“From 1 July 2023, all public sector grants will include a requirement to pay at least the real living wage to all employees, and provide appropriate channels for effective voice. We will publish updated Fair Work First guidance early in 2023 to support the adoption of this new requirement.”

