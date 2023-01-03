More than 5,500 people reported missing from NHS grounds since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

More than 5,500 people reported missing from NHS grounds since 2019

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 12.04am
More than 5,500 people have been reported missing from NHS facilities in Scotland since 2019 (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than 5,500 people have been reported missing from NHS facilities in Scotland since 2019 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police have carried out more than 5,500 investigations into patients who have been reported missing from NHS facilities since 2019.

The figures were outlined in a written response from Justice Secretary Keith Brown to Conservative MSP Jamie Greene.

Since 2019/20, 226 investigations were launched in relation to young people under the age of 18 reported missing from NHS grounds.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland have undertaken 5,297 inquiries into adults missing from medical facilities.

The figures, drawn from the Missing Persons Database, cover up to October 31 2022, and a person can appear multiple times within any year if they have been reported missing on more than one occasion.

A local authority breakdown of the data shows NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian accounted for more than 2,600 of the adults who were reported missing, while the latter saw 56 young people missing.

Conservative leadership bid
Justice Secretary Keith Brown revealed the number of people who were reported missing from NHS grounds since 2019/20 and October 31 2022 (Lesley Martin/PA)

Mr Greene, who is justice spokesman for the Tories, said the figures “give serious cause for concern” as he said the complete figure could be much higher because the data provided only includes those reported to police.

He has urged Mr Brown and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to provide adequate resources for policing and the health sector to ensure the most vulnerable patients are not slipping through the cracks.

Mr Greene said: “These figures are deeply alarming. Relatives expect their loved ones to be safe while they are staying, or being treated, in, an NHS facility.

“It gives serious cause for concern that over 200 investigations have had to be launched in just the last few years to determine the whereabouts of young people who went missing from NHS grounds.

“These young people will have felt extremely vulnerable and could have been at risk of serious harm after leaving the care of our dedicated NHS staff.

“The fact that thousands of investigations have taken place all points to frontline staff burnout on the SNP’s watch.

Scottish Parliament
Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said the figures are a cause for concern (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“Due to shortages of staff across Scotland’s NHS and the shattering toll of the pandemic, they have been pushed beyond breaking point. Exhaustion and under-staffing leads to incidents like this.

“But, of course, there’s a knock-on effect for our already overstretched police too, who are having to investigate these disappearances. Officer numbers are at their lowest level since 2008 – and they too are being asked to do too much.

“Keith Brown cannot dismiss these figures out of hand. They should be an urgent wake-up call for him to ensure that he gives our police the resources they need, and his colleague, Humza Yousaf, does the same for the NHS.

“Relatives must be given a guarantee by ministers that there is not a risk of their loved ones suddenly going missing while under the supervision of our health service.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The National Missing Persons Framework for Scotland aims to protect some of Scotland’s most vulnerable individuals and ensure that the families and loved ones left behind are supported.

“The framework enables multi-agency working, ensuring a consistent response is in place for vulnerable people, and 99% of all missing people are returned safely.

“The mental health workforce has expanded significantly in recent years, with staffing numbers at a record high.”

He added: “Despite this workforce expansion, we know that some children and young people are still waiting too long for treatment.

“In our NHS recovery plan, we have committed to providing sufficient funding for around 320 additional staff in Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) over the next five years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
6
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
19
7
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
8
The Broughty Ferry dook. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
9
Alan Soutar is a firefighter and a darts star. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC
Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath…
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
3

More from The Courier

Grey Harlings Hotel in Montrose.
Angus hotel with spectacular views on sale for £750,000
Connell's has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of…
a police officer and firefighter outside the New County Hotel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise
Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for…
Gemma Beswick from Endometriosis Fife is one of the women calling for the change. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward
Ninian South Platform.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
Industry figures argue the public favour local produce and that some supermarkets are failing to give that to them.
Pig farming ‘situation is improving’
The cost of kennelling potentially dangerous dogs has been revealed. Image: Shutterstock.
Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
Briony McDonald and husky . Loch Leven. Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented