NHS pressure like ‘slow national major incident’, warns senior medic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

NHS pressure like ‘slow national major incident’, warns senior medic

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 9.28am Updated: January 3 2023, 10.50am
Medics have said they have been forced to see patients outside hospital buildings (Joshua Bratt/PA)
Medics have said they have been forced to see patients outside hospital buildings (Joshua Bratt/PA)

Pressure on the Scottish NHS is akin to a “slow national major incident across the country”, a leading medic has said.

John-Paul Loughrey, vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Scotland, said the numbers of patients in ambulance queues outside hospitals is larger than would be seen after an incident like a bus crash.

The NHS has come under severe pressure during the winter with accident and emergency waiting time performance hitting a record low in December.

Other medics have told how they have been forced to see patients outside the doors of the hospital building because of the intense demand.

Ambulance stock
There has been intense demand at hospitals (Belinda Jiao/PA)

In an interview with The Times, Dr Loughrey said other senior consultants have called for major incidents to be declared at their hospitals.

He said: “You may have 10, 20, 30 patients arrive after a bus crash. We now have more than that in ambulances queued outside emergency departments.

“The number of patients at risk is more than the numbers you would see in a conventional major incident.”

Ambulances have been so busy that sometimes every vehicle in a health board region has been tied up at hospitals, he said, meaning crews from neighbouring regions have to fill in.

Dr Loughrey said Scotland is now experiencing “a slow national major incident across the country”, adding: “This is much worse in emergency departments than any phase of the pandemic.

“We need recognition from the powers that be – political, Government and health board leaders – and staff have to be diverted in-house to attend to A&E.

“We have to address ambulance delays because of the risk that is being posed to the community.”

Other senior medics said they agree with recent statements from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine about the seriousness of the situation across the UK.

Professor Andrew Elder, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE), and Dr Tim Cooksley of the Society for Acute Medicine (SAM) issued a joint statement.

They said they have “never been more concerned about standards of acute medical care across hospitals in the UK” as they are now.

Their statement added: “Whilst Covid-19 has not left us, and influenza is now contributing, these infections are not the primary cause of the problems.

“With patients waiting many, many hours to be assessed and treated, sometimes in ambulances queueing outside our hospitals, the maxim that our patients should receive ‘the right care, in the right place, at the right time’ has never been further away from the reality of what is actually being provided.

“This is an issue central to patient safety and quality of care – the core values the RCPE and SAM represent and that all in the NHS seek to safeguard.

“If the current situation is not a crisis in acute care, we ask our governments to define what they believe a crisis to be.”

On Monday, the Scottish Conservatives said MSPs should be recalled to urgently discuss the situation in the NHS.

Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane said the “unprecedented crisis” within the health service is “by far the worst” he has seen during his career.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 11, 2022
Sandesh Gulhane said there is an ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Dr Gulhane, who has been working as a GP over the festive break, said: “It’s no exaggeration to say Scotland’s NHS is on life support at the moment – and an emergency response is needed from Nicola Sturgeon.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We know that this is one of the toughest winters in the NHS’s 74-year history.

“We are monitoring the situation in emergency departments extremely closely and are in daily contact with health boards to ensure all possible actions to support services are being explored.

“Covid has still not gone away and these pressures, combined with pandemic backlogs, are making it a very challenging time for the NHS.

“We have been dealing with one of the coldest periods for many years which put an increasing strain on the NHS.

“On top of that, flu has been classified at extraordinary levels, with cases admitted to hospital the highest in five years.

“We also had to deal with rising cases of Strep A and other respiratory viruses which has resulted in significant demand on services.

“Delayed discharge continues to have a major impact in driving up accident and emergency waits, and we are working with health boards to ensure people leave hospital without delay, freeing up vital beds for those who need them most.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
19
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Grey Harlings Hotel in Montrose.
Angus hotel with spectacular views on sale for £750,000
Connell's has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of…
a police officer and firefighter outside the New County Hotel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise
Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for…
Gemma Beswick from Endometriosis Fife is one of the women calling for the change. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward
Ninian South Platform.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
Industry figures argue the public favour local produce and that some supermarkets are failing to give that to them.
Pig farming ‘situation is improving’
The cost of kennelling potentially dangerous dogs has been revealed. Image: Shutterstock.
Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
Briony McDonald and husky . Loch Leven. Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented