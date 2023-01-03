Tory MP wears stab jacket to meet constituents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MP wears stab jacket to meet constituents

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 10.40am
Tory MP Virginia Crosbie has spoken out about her concerns for her own safety as an MP (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
A Conservative MP said she wears a stab-proof jacket when meeting constituents, as she warned of the scale of abuse facing politicians.

A Conservative MP said she wears a stab-proof jacket when meeting constituents, as she warned of the scale of abuse facing politicians.

Virginia Crosbie said that, following the murder of MP Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October 2021, she wears the protective garment for face-to-face meetings with local voters.

Ms Crosbie, who represents Ynys Mon in Wales, told GB News: “I have been in difficult situations. I have surgeries, I do face-to-face surgeries where I wear a stab jacket, obviously following the murder of David Amess.

“And also, I have security protection as well. I think it’s important I have direct contact with my constituents. And, unfortunately, this is one of the things I have to do to ensure that I can actually do the job that I was elected to do.”

Finchley Tory MP Mike Freer has previously said he and his staff had decided to wear stab vests and carry panic alarms for constituency surgeries.

Ms Crosbie, who was first elected in December 2019, has spoken before about the threats and abuse she has received, and said things have not improved for MPs.

“Absolutely not. If anything, it’s even worse. And it’s not just myself – it’s a lot of other, particularly female, MPs. Even before we’ve had breakfast many of us have received one or two threats.”

She called for more “accountability” on social media.

“I think there’s an awful lot more that we can do in terms of social media and abuse. I think there needs to be more accountability.

“The reality is people can turn to social media with impunity. I believe Twitter accounts should be verified, and on Facebook there needs to be fines, and there needs to be fines on some of these social media companies for allowing this content.”

But Ms Crosbie said she would still urge people, especially women, to enter politics.

Ali Harbi Ali court case
Sir David Amess was murdered during a constituency surgery in October 2021 (Chris McAndrew/PA)

However, it comes as other MPs raised concerns that another politician could be killed before the safety of parliamentarians is improved.

Conservative MP James Sunderland told the Times: “I was the last MP to see David Amess.”

He said he feared that Sir David and Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016, “won’t be the last”.

“Heaven forbid it happens again, but it’s a question of when, not if, and what we have to do is do everything in our power to prepare us for those situations.”

