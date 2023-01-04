Toothbrushes for children have become ‘luxury’ item for some families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toothbrushes for children have become ‘luxury’ item for some families

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 12.03am
The state of children's teeth is a "national disgrace", a top children's doctor has warned (PA)
The state of children’s teeth is a “national disgrace”, a top children’s doctor has warned (PA)

Toothbrushes are becoming a “luxury item” for some families, a leading doctor has warned as she described the state of children’s dental health as a “national disgrace”.

Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said the cost of living crisis was exacerbating the problem of children with rotten teeth.

Tooth decay is the leading reason for hospital admissions in England among five to nine year olds.

In an interview with The BMJ, she said: “The state of children’s teeth… is actually a national disgrace.

“The commonest reason for a child having a general anaesthetic in this country is dental clearance.

“That’s a terrible admission of failure.”


The state of children’s teeth is a “national disgrace”, a top children’s doctor has warned (PA)

She added: “It reflects diet and it reflects a family’s ability to buy a toothbrush and toothpaste, because when you’re struggling to feed your family, that becomes a luxury item.

“It is simple but very visible, alarming evidence of how [the cost of living crisis] is impacting children’s health.”

Dr Kingdon, who has been a paediatrician in the NHS for almost 30 years, said that the use of food banks is now “unbelievably common” among the families she sees.

On financial pressures facing families, she added: “People cannot afford to take the time off work – I don’t ever remember a time when we often had many consecutive days when parents couldn’t visit their unwell baby in my neonatal unit.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Dr Kingdon also highlighted the UK’s poor track record on asthma among children.

“The UK has some of the worst asthma outcomes and some of the highest rates of death due to asthma in children in all of Europe,” she told the journal.

“Of course, it’s complex, but… we’ve got some of the worst housing stock in Europe.


The UK has some of the worst asthma outcomes and some of the highest rates of death due to asthma in children in all of Europe, according to Dr Camilla Kingdon (PA)

“If you’ve got a child who’s got a propensity to asthma, and you’re living in damp accommodation where the heating doesn’t work, where you’ve got mould on the walls, where the route you have to walk your children to school is extremely polluted, then we know that all these factors interplay to make that child’s asthma much more problematical.”

She cited some initiatives the Government could introduce to help struggling families, such as expanding the provision of free school meals and increasing the value of healthy start vouchers to keep up with inflation.

She also called on ministers to publish a white paper on tackling health inequalities.

Dr Kingdon added: “I’m not pretending this is easy.

“Health inequalities are deeply entrenched, and it is going to take many, many different ways to tackle them. But we need to start somewhere, and there needs to be an intention.”

