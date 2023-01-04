EIS says fall in teacher numbers shows ‘properly funded’ pay increase is needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

EIS says fall in teacher numbers shows ‘properly funded’ pay increase is needed

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 12.04am
Union leaders said the fall in teacher numbers in 2022 showed the need for a ‘properly funded pay increase’ (PA)
Union leaders said the fall in teacher numbers in 2022 showed the need for a ‘properly funded pay increase’ (PA)

A fall in teacher numbers in Scotland is “unacceptable” and shows school staff need a “properly funded pay increase”, union chiefs have said.

Andrea Bradley, general secretary of the EIS, hit out after figures last month showed a small decline in the number of teachers in Scotland’s classrooms.

Scottish Government statistics for 2022 showed that number fell by 92 full-time equivalents (FTE) to 54,193 FTE.

This was the first drop in several years, but comes at a time when pupil numbers in Scotland have increased.

Ms Bradley said the fall in the number of teachers was a “cause of significant concern” to the union.

The EIS general secretary added the drop in teachers showed that “Scotland’s teachers deserve and need a properly funded pay increase, since salary levels and job security are currently insufficient to recruit teachers for the long term”.

It comes after teachers rejected a pay deal which would see most staff in classrooms receive a 5% pay rise, although the lowest earners would get a 6.85% increase.

Members of the EIS and two other unions are now due to strike on January 10 and 11, with the action coming just days after pupils return to school following the Christmas break.

Meanwhile, the EIS is also planning 16 days of industrial action spanning January and February.

Ms Bradley said issues with staffing were “particularly acute” in primary schools, and added: “With the overall increase in the number of pupils in our schools, any decline in teacher numbers is unacceptable.”

She described the situation as “particularly worrying” as ministers had allocated an additional £145 million to councils to recruit more teachers, while the number of youngsters with additional support needs has risen.

“We need more teachers in our schools in order to provide education and support young people,” Ms Bradley insisted.

“It is, in this context, quite remarkable that we now have fewer teachers despite the funding that was specifically provided to support the employment of more teachers.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish Government was committed to a ‘fair, sustainable settlement for Scotland’s teachers’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “In Scotland we still have the most teachers-per-pupil compared to the rest of the UK, and education spend per person is higher than England and Wales.

“Last year we announced that local authorities would be given £145.5 million of annual funding to ensure the sustained employment of additional teachers and classroom assistants – which was the biggest increase to support teacher recruitment since 2007.”

On the issue of teacher pay, she stressed ministers “remain committed to a fair, sustainable settlement”, and would continue to engage with teaching unions and the local government body Cosla to try to reach a deal.

The Education Secretary said: “We will continue to work with Cosla and local authorities to ensure that we maximise the value from that spend, including the number of jobs available for teachers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
2
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
3
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity
4
John Swinney outside the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire
5
Manju Prasanna Perth Hotel Fire
Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter
6
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock
9
Scott McLaren has been traced safe and well.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well
10
The Associates: Alan Rankine (right) with Billy Mackenzie
Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie

More from The Courier

Euan Haines beside rubbish left on a communal pathway near Hilltown Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee multi tenant accuses council of 'negligence' over lack of maintenance
Artist and printmaker Dawson Murray.
Dawson Murrary: Fife based artist and printmaker dies aged 78
Loons Road. Image: Google
Man, 40, dies in Dundee flat
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday's Championship clash on TV
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039717, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Teacher strike - photos of picket lines at Morgan Academy. Picture shows; PT Guidance Kirsten Webster takes a stand. Thursday 24th November, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
7
Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil
Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27
Large crowd of striking teachers at Perth High School
COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Tom Lomas is a judge at the 2023 Dairy Expo Picture shows; Tom Lomas. Unknown. Supplied by Dairy Expo Date; 03/01/2023
UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges
Michael McKenna helped Arbroath claim a stunning win in Dundee. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented