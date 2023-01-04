‘Lack of planning’ blamed for cold and flu medicine shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Lack of planning’ blamed for cold and flu medicine shortages

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 12.13pm Updated: January 4 2023, 8.40pm
Concerns have been raised about a shortage of cough and cold medicines (PA)
Concerns have been raised about a shortage of cough and cold medicines (PA)

A “lack of planning” from Government officials is to blame for a shortage of cough and cold medicines, pharmacy leaders have said.

The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies accused the Government of “being in denial” over problems with the supply chain.

It comes as pharmacists reported shortages of common medicines for colds and flu including throat lozenges, cough mixtures and some pain killers.

The UK Health Security Agency has warned that winter illnesses including flu and Covid-19 continue to circulate at “high levels”.

As a result, officials urged people to keep children with a fever off school and urged unwell adults to wear face masks to stem the spread of infections.

The association said that the latest shortages – which come off the back of supply issues with antibiotics and HRT last year – could cause additional pressures on the NHS.

Chief executive Leyla Hannbeck told the PA news agency: “Pharmacists are struggling to obtain the very basic, most common cold and flu medicine.

“This isn’t just the branded medicines, it is also simple things like throat lozenges, cough mixtures or pain killers – particularly the ones that are soluble.

“The demand has been high because this season we’ve seen higher cases of colds and flu and people are obviously trying very hard to look after themselves and making sure that they use the relevant products to manage the symptoms.

“And that has led to a shortage of these products in terms of us not being able to obtain them.”

Ms Hannbeck added: “But this is part of a bigger issue – from HRT to antibiotics to this, we are constantly finding ourselves in a situation when as soon as the demand for something goes up we are struggling with the supply.

“Unfortunately part of that is a lack of planning by officials (at the Department of Health and Social Care) in terms of foreseeing the problems and trying to plan in advance to sort it.

“For example, with cold and flu, we knew some months ago cases were going up and it was anticipated that there would be higher demand for these products.

“So you would have thought that plans would have been in place in terms of managing this with regards to liaising with manufacturers and getting the products in.”

Not being able to access self-care products in pharmacies is leading to more pressure for the NHS, she added.

“What we are seeing, which is concerning, when people go to pharmacies and try and get hold of the products over the counter, particularly for small children, then people start to stress and panic and what we don’t want to happen is for more people to go to their GP or A&E when the NHS is already under a lot of strain,” Ms Hannbeck added.

“It comes back to a broader issue of our supply chain not functioning properly.

“And every time there is demand for something – like with Strep A (which saw a spike in demand for antibiotics) cases were going up in October, and then in early December the Government said there were no supply issues – when clearly there were supply issues – and then they had to issue a serious shortage protocol which demonstrates that there actually is a supply issue.

“So it becomes trouble shooting rather than having robust plans to sort problems out.”

She added: “If you’re in denial that there are supply issues, if you don’t want to admit there is a problem, how can you find solutions?

“On the front line it is very difficult because we’re seeing these shortages but those people who are in charge of supporting us with it are denying it.”

But she added: “We don’t want people to panic – as pharmacists we do everything we can to ensure we support patients in every way possible and try and sort alternatives, or give advice on how to manage cold and flu symptoms.”

High street chain Superdrug said that it had seen a huge demand for cough and cold medicines.

Niamh McMillan Superdrug pharmacy superintendent said: “We are currently experiencing exceptionally high demand for cold and flu products.

“If your usual products are unavailable and you’re looking to relieve your symptoms, our pharmacists can offer advice on the most appropriate pain relief and decongestant products to help you.”

A spokesperson from Boots added: “General availability of cough and cold relief at our stores across the UK is good, and enough to meet current demand.

“There may be temporary shortages in some stores of a particular brand, eg Lemsip, but there will almost always be suitable alternatives available.

“Customers should speak to their pharmacist for advice on alternatives, if needed.”

Health minister Will Quince met with Ms Hannbeck on Wednesday to discuss issues in community pharmacy, including concerns about supply of cold and flu medicines.

The Department of Health and Social Care is understood to have received industry feedback that any issues are sporadic and localised.

A department spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of issues with the availability of some branded cold and flu medicines.

“These appear to be temporary and localised, but we are engaging with suppliers to investigate and help ensure that over-the-counter cold and flu medicines remain available.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented