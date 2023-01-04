New commissioner for widening access to universities appointed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new commissioner for widening student access to universities in Scotland has been appointed.

John McKendrick, a professor of social justice at Glasgow Caledonian University, is taking over as the commissioner for fair access to higher education.

His role will be to champion increased participation at university for students from the most deprived areas.

In a report last year, his predecessor Sir Peter Scott said targets for widening access “may not be easy” to meet due to education disruption during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish Government says steady progress is being made towards a target of 20% of students being from the 20% most deprived areas by 2030.

Higher education minister Jamie Hepburn said: “I would like to thank Peter Scott for his tireless hard work and effort during his time as commissioner.

“I have no doubt that Prof McKendrick will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, alongside a strong passion for widening access to higher education.

“More students from our most deprived areas are attending university than ever before – we have already exceeded the first interim target to have 16% of all entrants to Scottish universities from the 20% most deprived areas.

“This progress is extremely encouraging, but we know we have more to do.

“Prof McKendrick’s appointment provides an excellent opportunity to continue to drive progress on fairer access to higher education for all at such a pivotal juncture.”

Prof McKendrick said: “It is a great honour to be appointed commissioner for fair access and I relish the opportunity of working with those committed to tackling inequalities in access.

“Progress has been made toward meeting the ambitious 2030 target to widen access, but the world in which we live has changed.

“The Covid pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis have intensified the problems for those already facing most disadvantage.

“We now need to upscale our efforts to widen access in higher education if Scotland is to prosper as a high-skill economy, and to do so as an inclusive society.”

David Lott, deputy director of Universities Scotland, welcomed the appointment.

He said: “We look forward to Professor McKendrick building on the university sector’s achievements in widening access to higher education for learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, and taking a joined-up approach to how action across schools, colleges and universities can drive further progress.”