TV doctor Hilary Jones blasts Government over ‘at risk of collapse’ NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TV doctor Hilary Jones blasts Government over ‘at risk of collapse’ NHS

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 12.51pm Updated: January 4 2023, 1.55pm
Dr Hilary Jones has warned the NHS could collapse if more is not done (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Dr Hilary Jones has warned the NHS could collapse if more is not done (Lauren Hurley/PA)

TV presenter Dr Hilary Jones has blasted the Prime Minister over his handling of the NHS, warning it is at risk of collapse.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the GP shared the experiences of “heartbroken” frontline doctors and said if the situation “doesn’t change very quickly, the NHS is finished”.

He referred to a group chat between 13,000 doctors who work on the front line and in primary care, saying: “There are thousands of these posts and I’ve just picked three of them here as examples and they are very worrying.

“(The first one is) ‘In our hospital, we have such a long wait to get into the acute medical unit that we have a junior doctor on the roster called the ‘car triage’. This means they spend their whole shift checking on people waiting outside in their cars’.”

“The second one – new terms that this doctor has learned this week – are reverse boarding. ‘(This) is the term used to explain the process of kicking a patient out of a recessed cubicle space in emergency care and placing them in a corridor so that a more critical patient can take their place. We did this so a patient could die anywhere other than in the corridor’.”

Dr Jones said a third message came from a doctor who said that twice this month they have had patients “miss the window” for thrombosis stroke treatment “because they’d been sat in an ambulance in our hospital car park for too long. That’s two people with life-changing disabilities that could have been prevented. I am heartbroken.”

Dr Jones described how staff are in tears at the end of their shift “and when they return to the next shift, the same patient is still waiting to be seen after 24 hours”.

He added: “For Rishi Sunak and the Government to pretend that this is not a crisis when more than a dozen trusts have announced critical incidents is not only delusional, as the BMA say, I would say at the very best it’s ill-informed misjudgment, at the very worst it’s total irresponsibility and incompetence. I have never known anything like this.”

Asked what he would say to Mr Sunak, he said: “My first statement would be that maths is certainly important to the Prime Minister because one, two, three, four, five, six, seven million people are on NHS waiting lists today, and it’s only going to get worse.

“What is he going to do about this? If this isn’t a crisis, what is?

“I’ve never known the NHS in such a bad situation. And if it doesn’t change very quickly, the NHS is finished. It’s not sustainable, it’s going to collapse.

“And that means that the very worst off people, the sickest people, will not get the care that we have become used to in the last few decades.”

Steve Barclay comments
Health Secretary Steve Barclay appeared to blame a surge in cases of flu, Covid-19 and Strep A for the pressures the NHS faced over Christmas (Victoria Jones/PA)

It comes after the Health Secretary appeared to blame high numbers of flu cases, Covid-19 and Strep A fears for the particular pressures the NHS faced over Christmas – a claim refuted by some health experts.

Steve Barclay told broadcasters on Tuesday: “There’s £500 million of investment this year going into tackling the pressure in terms of social care.

“So we’re putting more funding in. We’ve got more clinicians, we’ve got more staff working in the NHS.

“Of course there’s a range of factors that we need to do. There’s been particular pressures over Christmas because we’ve had a surge in flu cases, Covid cases and also a lot of concern around Strep A.”

In comments to the PA news agency on Tuesday, Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said it is “disingenuous to blame the current situation on the pandemic”.

He added: “It is beyond doubt that Covid made a bad situation worse but the structural problems were there long before.

“Emergency care performance has been deteriorating for nearly a decade, which is a consequence of wider staffing issues within the NHS, lack of beds and capacity, and lack of social care – all problems which are due to under-resourcing.”

Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, told PA: “Whilst the twindemic of flu and Covid-19 are contributors, the fundamental problem remains a significant shortage of workforce leading to woefully inadequate inpatient bed and social care capacity. Current levels of staff burn-out and poor morale markedly exacerbate this issue.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said in a statement to PA that the Government “must do all it can to support the NHS at this time”.

He added: “We already went into the pandemic with far too many vacancies – they now stand at over 130,000 – and we were coming off the back of the longest financial squeeze in the NHS’s history.”

He added: “All of this meant the NHS wasn’t match-fit for Covid and services continue to struggle against the widening gap between demand for care and the capacity we have in the NHS.”

Shadow health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan said on Wednesday that she has been an emergency doctor for 17 years and “this is the worst I have ever seen our NHS”.

“People are being treated in the most undignified of ways,” she said.

Louise Ansari, national director for Healthwatch England, said: “While we know the NHS is still providing vital treatment to the vast majority of those in need, it is also clear to us that the experience of accessing care is getting worse and that, tragically, for some people they are not getting the help they need in time.”

The Doctors’ Association UK said it has written an open letter to Mr Sunak and shared doctor stories, including of a patient who could have survived with quicker care.

The medic said of the patient: “He’d been in the waiting room for eight hours before collapsing and being moved to resus. If the waiting time had been less, and he’d been seen a few hours sooner he’d have probably survived.”

A GP in Manchester also told of having to take patients to A&E owing to long waits for ambulances, including one patient with sepsis and another at risk of cardiac arrest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented