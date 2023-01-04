Yousaf under pressure as record 1,925 patients spend at least 12 hours in A&E

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has come under further pressure as new figures show a record 1,925 Scots spent 12 hours or more waiting in accident and emergency in the week leading up to Christmas.

The data reveals that in the week ending Sunday December 25, just 56.9% of patients in A&E were seen and then either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

That is well below the target of 95% set by the Scottish Government – but is an improvement on the 55% recorded the previous week.

The figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show that in the week to Christmas Day, A&E departments dealt with 22,892 patients.

Of those, 9,862 waited more than the four-hour target time – with 4,156 patients in A&E for eight hours or more.

A total of 1,925 patients waited for a minimum of 12 hours – up from 1,821 the previous week.

PHS said the figures would be an under count as data for both NHS Ayrshire and Arran and NHS Borders was missing.

The Scottish Conservatives branded the figures “appalling” as they urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to sack Mr Yousaf, while Scottish Labour said it is “clear that Humza Yousaf must go, and go now”.

Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane said: “Enough is enough. Nicola Sturgeon must take her fingers out her ears, sack Humza Yousaf and recall Parliament to outline emergency measures to ease this unprecedented crisis.”

He said the “appalling figures lay bare the crisis in Scotland’s A&E wards under Humza Yousaf’s inept leadership”.

Dr Gulhane said: “Despite the Herculean efforts of frontline staff, waiting times in our emergency departments are unacceptable due to years of dire workforce planning by successive SNP health secretaries, as well as the flimsy recovery plan of the current one.

“We can’t tolerate a situation where almost 2,000 patients are waiting over half-a-day to be seen, because we know these delays lead to needless loss of life.

“Senior medics are voicing their concerns about patient safety almost daily, while health boards have resorted to begging staff to cancel leave to help deal with the demand.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “These damning statistics lay bare the carnage in our A&E departments over the Christmas period and make it clear that Humza Yousaf must go, and go now.

“Thousands of Scots have waited for hours and hours for medical treatment while lives have been put on the line.

“Staff are working tirelessly but the inaction of this SNP Government has left them facing an impossible struggle. We are only halfway through this winter so there is still much more to come.

“The time for warm words has come and gone. This crisis has occurred on Humza Yousaf’s watch and NHS staff have no confidence that he is the person capable of taking action and leading them out of this crisis.

“Mr Yousaf – it’s time to go.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Humza Yousaf has totally lost control of this winter crisis. His answer seems to be to hang on and hope things get better in the spring.

“The Health Secretary must fundamentally change his approach and get control of this crisis, otherwise he will need to go because patients and staff have been taken for granted for far too long.”

Statistics for November, also released by PHS, show that over the course of the month, 67.5% of patients in A&E were dealt with within four hours.

But more than one in 10 (11.1%) – or 13,265 patients – spent eight hours or more in the emergency room, with 5,273 (4.35%) of patients there for 12 hours or longer.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie insisted it is ‘time to go’ for the Health Secretary (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Yousaf said: “We know that this is one of the toughest winters in the NHS’s 74-year history and the latest A&E figures clearly demonstrate the challenge our health service is facing.

“Covid has clearly still not gone away and these pressures, combined with pandemic backlogs, are making it a very challenging time for the NHS.

“We are dealing with flu which has been classified at extraordinary levels, with cases admitted to hospital the highest in five years. We also had to deal with rising cases of Strep A and other respiratory viruses which has resulted in significant demand on services.”

The Health Secretary explained that delayed discharges – where people have to stay in hospital despite being medically well enough to leave as they await a care package – continue to have a “major impact in driving up A&E waits”.

He added that the Scottish Government is working with health boards “to ensure people leave hospital without delay, freeing up vital beds for those who need them most”.

Mr Yousaf continued: “In October we published our £600 million winter plan which will see us recruit 1,000 new NHS staff. Our £50 million urgent and unscheduled care collaborative looks to drive down A&E waits through hospital at home and our out-patient antimicrobial therapy service which allows patients to be treated at home or in the community.

“Emergency care is always available for those who need it, however many people are seeking help with common winter illness and NHS Inform have useful self-help guides to let everyone know when to stay home and when to seek more care.

“If you do think you need to visit A&E but it is not an emergency, you can contact NHS 24 where you may be referred to a more appropriate urgent care service. Local GPs and pharmacies can be also be contacted as a first port of call for non-critical care.”