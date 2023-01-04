Sunak: NHS patients are not getting the care they deserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sunak: NHS patients are not getting the care they deserve

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 4.13pm Updated: January 4 2023, 4.46pm
Rishi Sunak has admitted that patients are not getting the care they deserve (PA)
Rishi Sunak has admitted that patients are not getting the care they deserve (PA)

Patients are not getting the “care they deserve”, the Prime Minister has admitted as he warned that “something has to change” in the NHS.

Rishi Sunak said pressures facing the health service were the “biggest worry” for people.

But he said that the NHS should not pause non-emergency surgeries to alleviate the current crisis.

Amid warnings from senior doctors that the NHS is under intolerable pressure, the Prime Minister said that “waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly”.

The Government has blamed high numbers of flu cases, Covid-19 and Strep A fears for the particular pressures the NHS faced over Christmas, even as health leaders have warned that the problems are longstanding and cannot solely be pinned on the pandemic.

In his first major speech of 2023, Mr Sunak said the issues facing A&E and strikes were “at the forefront of everyone’s minds”.

“I know there are challenges in A&E – people are understandably anxious when they see ambulances queuing outside hospitals,” he said.

“You should know we’re taking urgent action: increasing bed capacity by 7,000 more hospital beds and more people cared for at home; providing new funding to discharge people into social care and the community, freeing up beds and the NHS are working urgently on further plans for A&E and ambulances.”

And he acknowledged the “most acute” pressure in the NHS is on A&E.

Asked how soon things will improve in the NHS this winter, Mr Sunak said: “I think that’s the thing that people are most worried about.”

Meanwhile, he said that NHS waiting times are “too high” as he pledged that waiting lists will fall.

The NHS in England has previously estimated that the waiting list will be reducing by around March 2024.

“Covid has imposed massive new pressures and people are waiting too long for the care they need,” Mr Sunak added.

“We’re fixing that, but we need to do more.

“At a time when we’re putting record sums into the NHS and recruiting record numbers of doctors and nurses, healthcare professionals are still unable to deliver the care they want and patients aren’t receiving the care they deserve.

“So we need to recognise that something has to change.

“That doesn’t mean structural reforms to the NHS – we will always protect the founding principle of an NHS free at the point of use.”

He said that the health service should utilise private hospitals more “if that’s what it takes to get patients quicker and better care”.

Asked whether the NHS should pause non-emergency surgery – also known as elective care – the Prime Minister added: “There is a range of thing we’re doing that will make the most difference to A&E and urgent care and the most pressing priority we have is to move people into social care and into communities.

“That will mean that we can actually get ambulances flowing as fast as we would like and make sure people are moving into A&E as quickly as we would like them to be seen.

“The point on electives highlights the issue – that’s what we shouldn’t do… that’s what happened during Covid, we stopped doing elective surgery – the amount of elective activity in the NHS was down to about half of what it normally does, so the reason we have got a huge waiting list now is because we have got to catch up with that.”

Mr Sunak added: “My priority is to do both (elective and emergency care) and I think the plan we have got in place will deliver it.”

Much of elective care activity in the NHS was paused during the pandemic – which is part of the reason the backlog of care has risen to record levels.

But, even before the pandemic, the health service has previously paused non-emergency surgeries and procedures when pressure mounted to significant levels.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak said the NHS’ workforce strategy would be developed early this year.

Commenting on the speech, Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “It is imperative that, politically, urgent and emergency care recovery is given the same importance as elective – non-urgent – recovery.

“The PM’s speech today continues to woefully under-represent the appalling and insufferable conditions currently being experienced by NHS patients and staff.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “NHS leaders are telling us daily that the pressures their staff are facing are becoming truly unbearable, so they will be questioning whether the Prime Minister and his Government, given how this – worst on record – winter crisis is unfolding before us, have truly understood the sheer scale of demand versus the capacity of the health service to deliver against it.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that patients
Rishi Sunak said that patients ‘aren’t receiving the care they deserve’ during his first major speech of the year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Adam Brimelow, director of communications at NHS Providers, said: “The Prime Minister’s pledge to cut waiting lists so that people get the care they need more quickly is an ambition that everyone in the NHS shares but his speech was short on detail about how this will be achieved.”

Pat Cullen, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “The Prime Minister’s language appeared detached from the reality of what is happening and why. As far as the current NHS situation, it focused on false promise and hollow boasts when practical and urgent measures are required on the part of Government.”

Earlier on Wednesday, TV presenter Dr Hilary Jones blasted the Prime Minister over his handling of the NHS, warning it is at risk of collapse.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the GP shared the experiences of “heartbroken” frontline doctors and said if the situation “doesn’t change very quickly, the NHS is finished”.

Louise Ansari, national director for Healthwatch England, said: “While we know the NHS is still providing vital treatment to the vast majority of those in need, it is also clear to us that the experience of accessing care is getting worse and that, tragically, for some people they are not getting the help they need in time.”

The Doctors’ Association UK said it has written an open letter to Mr Sunak and shared doctor stories, including of a patient who could have survived with quicker care.

The medic said of the patient: “He’d been in the waiting room for eight hours before collapsing and being moved to resus. If the waiting time had been less, and he’d been seen a few hours sooner, he’d have probably survived.”

A GP in Manchester also told of having to take patients to A&E owing to long waits for ambulances, including one patient with sepsis and another at risk of cardiac arrest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented