Sunak: Fresh laws ‘most important’ part of plan to tackle Channel crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak: Fresh laws ‘most important’ part of plan to tackle Channel crossings

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 4.13pm Updated: January 4 2023, 4.49pm
New laws are the ‘most important thing’ the Government needs to do to curb Channel crossings, Rishi Sunak said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New laws are the ‘most important thing’ the Government needs to do to curb Channel crossings, Rishi Sunak said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

New laws are the “most important thing” the Government needs to introduce to curb Channel crossings, Rishi Sunak said as he vowed once again to “stop the boats”.

The Prime Minister said legislation would be introduced “as soon as practically possible” but stopped short of setting a target date on his promise to end crossings altogether.

Listing the plan as one of his five priorities during a speech in east London, Mr Sunak stressed that several measures were needed to solve the complex problem and reiterated that it would take time to tackle.

His comments came as Government figures showed a record 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022 and more arrived on Monday, marking the first crossings in 2023.

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday: “We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed…

“Those are the people’s priorities. They are your Government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not.

“No trick… no ambiguity… we’re either delivering for you or we’re not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all. So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve.”

But campaigners claimed his plan would “simply leave thousands of men, women and children in limbo.”

Answering questions from reporters, Mr Sunak said he deliberately decided not to set target dates for achieving his pledges because he did not think that was the “responsible or the right thing to do with goals that are so complicated, where many of the forces that will impact our ability to hit them are out of my control as well”.

But he told the audience the Government wants to introduce new legislation to crack down on Channel crossings “as soon as practically possible”, adding: “Ultimately Parliament decides how long it takes to pass that legislation.”

Asked what he meant by stopping the boats and if that meant there would be no crossings by the next election or just fewer taking place, Mr Sunak replied: “Ultimately the country will judge… the country will be the judge of whether we as a Government are straining every sinew to focus on their priorities and deliver meaningful progress and change on them.

Rishi Sunak visit to Plexal
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stopped short of setting a target for when Channel crossings would be stopped altogether (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Now, when I made a statement in Parliament last month about small boats, you know I went out of my way to say this is not an easy problem to fix, and it’s not one that we can fix overnight and it requires lots of different things to be changed.”

“Now we’ve made progress on that already,” he said, mentioning deals with France and Albania, adding: “But the most important thing we need to do is pass new legislation, and we want to make sure that that new legislation means that if you come here illegally to our country you will not be able to stay.

“I am working day and night to deliver that system, and the next step on that journey is to introduce new laws that will allow us to put that system in place, but that is not going to happen overnight. But that is what people will see us working very hard on in the coming weeks and months.”

When asked by the PA news agency whether the need for more legislation was an admission laws previously introduced by the Conservatives to tackle crossings had failed, Mr Sunak told reporters: “I just want to make sure that we fix this problem … My belief is that we do need new laws if we want to actually comprehensively deal with this challenge.”

He also said the Government needs to make sure the Rwanda policy “works” when asked whether similar plans to send migrants to other countries were in the pipeline.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “The way to stop small boat crossings is to create safe routes, such as that set up for Ukrainian refugees, for those fleeing war and persecution …

“The Prime Minister’s proposal to remove anyone who arrives in the UK on a small boat will in fact simply leave thousands of men, women and children in limbo.”

A picture listing the Prime Minister’s five pledges, shared by Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Twitter, said there would be “laws to make it clear that if you come to this county illegally, you will be swiftly removed” in a bid to stop boats crossing the Channel. The spelling mistake was later corrected to say “country” instead of “county.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented