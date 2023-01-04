Door always open for talks to avert NHS staff strikes, insists Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Door always open for talks to avert NHS staff strikes, insists Sunak

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 4.17pm Updated: January 4 2023, 4.45pm
Nurses are set to strike again later this month (PA)
Nurses are set to strike again later this month (PA)

The Prime Minister has said the “door is always open” for dialogue with trade unions representing healthcare workers ahead of a fresh wave of strikes in bitter pay disputes.

Rishi Sunak spoke about coming from an NHS family as he thanked staff for the “incredible job they do”.

He also defended the Government’s record, telling reporters: “We have found extra money for the NHS and social care. I think that was recognised by many independent people at the time of the autumn statement, that we have prioritised the NHS, that we have listened and put more funding in.”

He defended the independent pay process, which has come under criticism from unions representing nurses and ambulance workers who have taken industrial action in recent weeks and will strike again this month.

“The RCN (Royal College of Nursing), I think, were one of the people who called for it in the 80s, that there should be an independent pay review body process, and the Government has respected those decisions,” Mr Sunak said.

“We’re always happy to have a dialogue. The door is always open. We’re talking about the process for next year. That’s exactly the kind of thing we should be sitting down and talking through, and it’s not just about pay.”

The PM said he is open to holding conversations with nurses to avert further strike action, but said union demands for a 19% pay rise are “not affordable”.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the pay increase being demanded by health unions is ‘not affordable’ (PA)

Taking a question on how his administration would look to solve the dispute and whether bolstering holiday allocation or pension bonuses is on the cards, the Prime Minister said: “When it comes to dialogue, I repeat what I’ve said before: the door is always open for dialogue.

“We want to have good, two-way, open, honest conversations – those have to be rooted in what’s reasonable, what’s affordable, what’s responsible for the country. I’m keen to have those conversations.

“As I’ve said on pay, those conversations need to be based on what’s affordable. I think a 19% pay rise is not affordable – I don’t think anyone thinks a 19% pay rise is affordable.

“But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have dialogue, shouldn’t have conversations.”

Addressing the process for deciding pay increases for next year, he added: “We’ll be setting out more of plans in this regard in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said in a letter to Health Secretary Steve Barclay: “You are already aware that in two weeks there will be two successive days of industrial action by members of the Royal College of Nursing in more locations across England than in December.

“My members are saying ‘enough is enough’ for their patients as well as themselves. I urge you to show a renewed sense of urgency in opening negotiations on the current NHS pay award so that this situation can be avoided later in the month.”

Unison’s deputy head of health Helga Pile said: “Society needs a well-funded, well-staffed NHS so when people are sick or injured, care and treatment is available the moment it’s needed.

“If the Prime Minister is serious about change and doing things differently, he should apply that to his Government’s approach to the healthcare crisis. That means giving his ministers the green light to start talking to unions about improving pay.

“Unless the Government raises wages sufficiently across the health service, experienced staff will carry on quitting in frightening numbers, waiting lists won’t ever be cut, delays will worsen and the NHS will be unable to provide safe patient care.”

Striking ambulance workers
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, centre right, said the union is ‘ready to enter into pay talks at any time’ (PA)

Public and Commercial Services general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “If Rishi Sunak is serious when he says he values public sector workers, then he would give our members an above-inflation pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.

“If he is serious about having a reasonable dialogue, then he knows how to get hold of me. I’m waiting for his call. There’s no point in him saying the Government’s door is always open when there’s no money on the table.

“And if he is serious about stopping small boats crossing the Channel, he should provide safe and legal routes for refugees.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “By talking about improving the NHS while without even referring to pay, the Prime Minister is insulting the intelligence of the British people. He knows that the suppression of pay has led to the unsafe and unsustainable staffing levels at the heart of the NHS crisis.

“By refusing to enter into pay negotiations that will be essential to any improvements in the health service, he has been responsible for an act of national self-harm. If he wants to take effective action on the NHS, we in the unions remain ready to enter into pay talks at any time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented