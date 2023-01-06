Ross: If Labour are back on the pitch they play for Team Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross: If Labour are back on the pitch they play for Team Sturgeon

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 12.04am
Douglas Ross will make a keynote speech on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
Douglas Ross will make a keynote speech on Friday (Jacob King/PA)

Douglas Ross will accuse Scottish Labour of “playing for Team Sturgeon” at Holyrood, while acknowledging 2022 was a difficult year for his own party.

The Scottish Conservative leader will attack Labour’s voting record during a keynote speech in Edinburgh on Friday.

He will say Anas Sarwar’s party is part of a “cosy Holyrood consensus” on issues like gender recognition reform, the Hate Crime Act, rent controls and North Sea jobs.

Mr Ross will admit that turbulence among his Conservative colleagues at Westminster has hurt the party across the country.

Scottish Labour pulled ahead of the Tories in polls for Holyrood voting intention during much of 2022.

Mr Ross will say: “Right across our nation, there are so many people crying out for the end of Nicola Sturgeon and this SNP Government.

Labour Commission on the UK’s Future report
Mr Ross will attack Labour’s Anas Sarwar and Sir Keir Starmer (Jane Barlow/PA)

“They see failure stacked upon failure and question how any government can survive it.

“Yet Labour are an opposition to the SNP in name only – they only offer more of the same.

“Anas Sarwar has claimed that he has brought his party back on to the pitch, yet Labour are now playing for Team Sturgeon.”

He will also attack UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, saying he “looks to Nicola Sturgeon’s Government for inspiration”.

Mr Ross will say: “There is no need for a post-election pact – a Sturgeon-Starmer alliance already exists. You can’t fit a hair between Labour and the SNP.

Nicola Sturgeon
Many voters want to see the end of Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Government, Douglas Ross will say (PA)

“Scotland will continue on the path of decline if our choice is between an SNP Government and a Labour Party who will work together and offer the same solutions to the challenges our nation faces.

“There needs to be a viable alternative to the cosy Holyrood consensus.

“Now is the time for the Scottish Conservatives to get back to the task of building Scotland’s real alternative to the SNP – because only we can.”

The Moray MP will also praise Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s leadership, saying the Tories must now work to regain voters’ trust.

He will say: “Last year was difficult for the Conservative Party across the UK. To be frank, we haven’t lived up to expectations.

Rishi Sunak visit to Plexal
Mr Ross will say Rishi Sunak marks a return of ‘quiet competence’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Our focus, as a UK and Scottish party, must be on working to re-earn trust.

“Rishi Sunak’s first couple of months in office have shown a return to the quiet competency that voters expect from us.”

But shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray said: “It is going to take more than a few new year’s resolutions and a badly delivered speech to make flip-flop Douglas Ross politically relevant.

“His first resolution should be to apologise for backing Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak while the whole country looked on in horror.

“As we face another year of economic chaos, Scotland knows that the Conservative Party remains the biggest threat to the union.

“The catastrophic record of the Tory Government is the SNP’s get-out-of-jail card and their number one recruiting sergeant in the campaign to divide the UK.

Scottish independence
Ian Murray said the Tories’ record is the SNP’s ‘number one recruiting sergeant’ for the Yes campaign (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We know that with the Tories it is always party first, country second – and people are sick of it.

“Across Scotland and the UK, people are crying out for a change, but only a Labour government can boot the Tories out of Downing Street and deliver it.”

SNP MSP Paul McLennan also hit back at the Tories, saying: “Douglas Ross only needs to take a look in the mirror to see which party is in cahoots with Labour, given that it was himself and Anas Sarwar who presided over grubby deals between Labour and the Tories after last year’s council elections.

“The Tories and Labour are also joined at the hip in their anti-democratic blocking of Scotland’s right to choose our own future, just as they were back in 2014.

“Worst of all, they are cheek-by-jowl on Brexit – each is as bad as the other in ignoring what Scotland voted for and what is good for our economy and society.

“The Scottish Tory leader also needs to reflect on why it’s his party that so often finds themselves isolated on the political stage, rather than pointing the finger at everyone else.”

