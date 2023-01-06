SNP has broken promises on single-crewed ambulances, claims Labour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Labour has accused the SNP of breaking promises over the use of single-crewed ambulances in the health service.

The party received figures following freedom of information requests which show more than 15,600 single-crewed shifts have taken place since 2017.

This includes 1,888 in the seven months to last October.

The Scottish Government says the practice is not routine and only accounts for a small percentage of all shifts.

Nicola Sturgeon, as health secretary, said in 2008 that single-crewing of ambulances should only happen in ‘exceptional circumstances’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

As health secretary in 2008, Nicola Sturgeon said single-crewing should only take place in “exceptional circumstances” and she asked the Scottish Ambulance Service to eliminate such shifts on rosters.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “Despite years of promises, it is clear that the SNP has broken its pledge to end the use of single-crewing.

“Single-crewed ambulances put lives at risk and leave ambulance workers in an impossible position.

“The SNP were too slow to get a grip on this crisis and they are still falling short.

“We simply cannot have more lives endangered as the winter crisis bites. It’s time to act now and end single-crewing for good.”

Jackie Baillie said the Government is ‘falling short’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Ambulances are not routinely singled-crewed.

“Between June and November, this occurred in 1.72% of ambulance shifts, 1,429 instances.

“Ambulances are single-crewed only in exceptional circumstances, such as short-notice staff absences or a significant increase in demand.

“We continue to support the service to reduce instances of single-crewing.

“Our continued increased investment has seen a record 540 additional staff join the service since 2021, with further recruitment under way.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “These figures represent just 2% of all the shifts covered by our staff.

“Ambulances are not routinely single-crewed other than in exceptional circumstances, such as short notice unplanned staff absences, and every effort is made to double crew ambulances through rostered and relief staff, overtime or our bank staff.

“We also have a wide range of additional resources which can be deployed depending on the nature of the incident and the condition of the patient.

“We continue to invest in new ambulances, the latest equipment and new staff, building on the recruitment of 540 A&E staff last financial year (2021/2022).”