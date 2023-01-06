Social workers miss more than 30,000 work days due to mental health – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Social workers miss more than 30,000 work days due to mental health – figures

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 12.05am
Social care workers across 27 local authorities in Scotland missed more than 30,000 work days because of mental health concerns (Joe Giddens/PA)
Social care workers across 27 local authorities in Scotland missed more than 30,000 work days because of mental health concerns (Joe Giddens/PA)

Social workers in Scotland were forced to miss more than 30,000 days of work because of mental health issues in the last year, figures have shown.

Data obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through freedom of information (FOI) requests revealed that 30,649 days were lost across 27 local authorities in 2021/22 due to mental ill health.

The highest absences were reported in Glasgow, with 8,539 days lost, followed by 3,387 in North Lanarkshire.

The categorisation of mental health absences varies by council area but generally includes illnesses like anxiety, depression, while others record work-related concerns.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Lib Dems in Holyrood, urged the Scottish Government to focus on improving pay and conditions within the health and social care sector.

Controversial legislative plans for a National Care Service, which would hand responsibility of the sector to ministers, are being scrutinised by the Scottish Parliament.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton has said the Scottish Government should listen to concerns about the centralisation plans, which he said could exacerbate the issues experienced by social work staff.

He said: “These are shocking figures for just a single year. Social workers deal with some of the toughest cases imaginable and it is no wonder that it takes a toll on people’s mental health.

“The last thing these hardworking staff need is to be folded into a bill-pound bureaucracy answerable to ministers and insensitive to local demands.

Alex Cole-Hamilton comments
Alex Cole-Hamilton has urged the Scottish Government to ditch plans for a National Care Service (Lesley Martin/PA)

“To make social work a profession of choice, the Scottish Government should be focused on improving pay, conditions and personal development opportunities, rather than making social work just one small part of a vast machine with ministers at the head.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose the SNP’s disastrous and expensive takeover of social work and care.”

Kevin Stewart, Minister for Social Care, said: “I know social workers face significant challenges and we have taken steps to ensure they have the right support.

“The Scottish Government’s investment of £25 million announced in the 2022/23 budget is additional funding to relieve the pressure on the adult social work sector.

“£22 million of this funding, which will be recurring, will be used by local authorities to employ additional social workers or support staff to ease the pressure on the workforce.

“Our aim in delivering a National Care Service is to end the postcode lottery in care provision and reward and value the workforce to deliver the best possible service.

“The National Social Work Agency will be an important part of the National Care Service, providing support for the social work profession and considering the future needs of the workforce.”

The plans have been opposed by organisations in the sector and council leaders, with Cosla, the governing body of local authorities, calling the proposals a “distraction” from improvements needed urgently.

