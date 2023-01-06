Volunteer litter pickers wanted to help measure impact of deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volunteer litter pickers wanted to help measure impact of deposit return scheme

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 12.05am
A charity is appealing for volunteer litter pickers to help it collect data on drinks containers found during clean-ups in a bid to measure the impact of Scotland’s deposit return scheme (Gareth Filler/PA)
A charity is appealing for volunteer litter pickers to help it collect data on drinks containers found during clean-ups in a bid to measure the impact of Scotland’s deposit return scheme (Gareth Filler/PA)

Countryside campaigners are looking for volunteers to collect and monitor litter as part of a project aimed at assessing the impact of Scotland’s new deposit return scheme.

The Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland (APRS) pushed for deposit return to be introduced with its Have You Got The Bottle? campaign.

Now with deposit return due to come into force in August, the charity is urging Scots to help it collect “vital data” on the impact it has.

When the scheme comes in, shoppers will pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks in cans and bottles, with this cash then refunded to them when they return their empty containers.

The APRS is looking for regular volunteers who will visit a local area – such as office grounds, school grounds, a street or countryside path – and collect litter there for one hour, once a month, for the next two years.

But the charity is also urging people to collect data on a more ad-hoc basis, whenever they pick up litter.

Jo McFarlane, education and public engagement manager at the APRS, said: “This is a great project to get involved in if you are looking for something to get you outdoors and making a difference in the new year, and especially if you care about reducing litter in our towns and countryside.”

Surveys of litter on beaches, compiled by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), show that 93% of clean-ups found drinks-related litter, with Ms McFarlane adding that deposit return could have “a dramatic effect on the number of drinks containers abandoned in streets and countryside too”.

She continued: “Countries that have already introduced deposits, like Norway, Estonia and Croatia, have seen a dramatic decrease in bottles and cans littered and a huge increase in recycling rates, so we are calling on people to get involved, log what they find, and help show the impact Scotland’s system will have.”

The APRS will be working in partnership with the MCS and its Source to Sea litter survey to gather information about drinks containers found in litter before and after the introduction of deposit return.

Kirsty Crawford, a volunteer and community engagement manager for Scotland at the MCS, said: “It’s brilliant to be working with the APRS again on collecting vital data to show the need for a deposit return scheme for bottles and cans in Scotland.

“We have decades of data on the types of litter found on UK beaches, showing the desperate need to bring back deposits across the UK to protect our wildlife from drinks-related pollution, including cans and bottles.

“We hope to see a drop in these types of litter once the Scottish scheme is implemented in August 2023. With our volunteers, we’ll be able to monitor its success and keep campaigning for ocean positive policies.”

Fiona Ware from Edinburgh, who has just begun volunteering for the survey, said the introduction of charging for plastic bags had shown that “policy changes can make a real difference to reducing the litter that blights our countryside and coasts”.

She added: “I am delighted that the bottle and can deposit system will be going live in Scotland in 2023 and I hope the results of the APRS deposit return litter survey will encourage the rest of the UK to adopt similar schemes in the future.”

Volunteers who want to take part can find more information on the APRS website at www.aprs.scot or by emailing education@aprs.scot

