Proposed strike legislation shows Government is losing argument – Mick Lynch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Proposed strike legislation shows Government is losing argument – Mick Lynch

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 11.26am Updated: January 6 2023, 11.40am
Speaking from the picket line at Euston Station on Friday, Mick Lynch said that the Government is trying to “close down” the unions with the new legislation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Speaking from the picket line at Euston Station on Friday, Mick Lynch said that the Government is trying to “close down” the unions with the new legislation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has described legislation that will aim to minimise disruption during industrial action as a “symbol” that the Government is “losing the argument”.

The Government announced on Thursday that they are pressing ahead with plans to introduce new legislation for “minimum safety levels” during industrial action.

The Bill will be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks to ensure vital public services maintain a “basic function” when workers go on strike.

Minimum safety levels will be set for fire, ambulance and rail services and the Government said it will consult on the “adequate level of coverage”.

Speaking from the picket line at Euston station on Friday, Mr Lynch told BBC Breakfast that the Government is trying to “close down” the unions with the new legislation.

“What this is a symbol of is that the Government are losing the argument,” he said.

“They’ve lost the argument on austerity and pay, and the state of our national public services.

“And instead they want to close that argument down by closing down the unions and stopping us from campaigning against poverty.”

Industrial strike
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, joins union members on the picket line outside Euston station in London during a rail strike in a long-running dispute (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He said the Bill is a threat to sack union members if they refuse to go to work.

“What they are saying is that they will sack our members if they don’t go to work,” he said.

“They are going to conscript our members.

“We have to name who will go to work, and if those members in a lawful manner don’t want to cross our picket line they can be dismissed individually and the union can be fined.

“So we will have to see what the law says.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

It comes as services have been crippled by the walkout by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators on Friday.

The action will last for 48 hours and follows a stoppage on Thursday by train drivers in the Aslef union which caused widespread disruption.

Only around 20% of normal services are running on Friday and trains will finish earlier.

The strike ends a week of industrial action on the railways, with the dispute remaining deadlocked.

Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to a school in south-west London, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his Government had invited union leaders for what he hopes will be a “grown-up” conversation on Monday about what is affordable.

The Prime Minister was asked if proposed legislation could see nurses sacked for striking, and if it was his ambition to go further and make some more strikes in critical services illegal.

Mr Sunak said: “Yesterday the Government wrote to all union leaders inviting them in for talks on Monday.

“We incredibly value the important work that our public sector workers do, especially our nurses, and we want to have an honest, grown-up conversation about what’s affordable, what’s responsible for the country.

“Those invitations have gone out and I’m hopeful that those meetings can happen on Monday so we can have a productive conversation and find a way through this.”

Mr Sunak did not rule out people being sacked for not going to work during strikes under the proposed new legislation.

Trains stored at a sidings in Cambridgeshire as train drivers went on stri
Trains stored at a sidings in Cambridgeshire as train drivers take industrial action (Joe Giddens/PA)

Asked whether people could be sacked under the legislation for not working, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “I fully believe in the unions’ role in our society and the freedom for them to strike.

“I also believe that that should be balanced with the right of ordinary working people to go about their lives free from significant disruption.

“That’s why we’re going to bring forward new laws, in common with countries like France, Italy, Spain and others, that ensure that we have minimum levels of safety in critical areas like fire, like ambulance, so that even when strikes are going on you know that your health will be protected.

“I think that’s entirely reasonable and that’s what our new laws will do.”

He added that he is “hopeful” that talks with union leaders can be “constructive” and “we can find a way through this”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

snapshots of the writer and friends as teenagers.
LINDSAY BRUCE: Ain't no party like a fake 18th birthday party
Darren Burnett is dreaming of his sixth world title. Image: Bowls Scotland
Arbroath ace Darren Burnett dreaming of stunning 6th world title as bowls hero plots…
Harkes, Edwards, Smith and Pawlett (left to right) are all out of contract this summer. Image: SNS / DCT
The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer
Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card

Editor's Picks

Most Commented